Unlock Your Trading Edge With Axi at the Finance Magnates Africa Summit

SYDNEY, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online FX and CFD broker Axi is attending this year’s Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:25), taking place on May 29-30, 2025, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Axi Select, Axi’s all-inclusive capital allocation program, designed to empower ambitious traders on their trading journey. “We invite all traders to visit our booth and explore our innovation that is Axi Select,” says Louis Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer at Axi, before adding, “We look forward to networking with follow traders and showcase the exceptional benefits of our program. Axi Select features zero registration fees, capital funding of up to $1,000,000 USD, the opportunity to earn up to 90% of the profits, and advanced tools to maximise traders’ trading potential.”

Additionally, visitors can explore the broker’s Introducing Broker (IB) and Affiliate programs or learn more about Axi’s longstanding partnership with Man City, Premier League Champions. Manchester City memorabilia and the club’s mascot will be on-site for photos and attendees stand the chance to win exciting prizes, including signed player shirts and other merchandise.

The broker has a longstanding partnership with Premier League club, Manchester City FC, as well as LaLiga club, Girona FC, and Brazilian club, Esporte Clube Bahia. In 2023, they also announced England international John Stones as their Brand Ambassador. The broker was recognised with the ‘Innovator of the Year’ award at the 2024 Dubai Forex Expo, as well as with the being named ‘Best Funded Trader Programme’ by the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2025.

The Axi Select programme is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content is not available to AU, NZ, EU and UK residents. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

For more information or additional comments from Axi, please contact: mediaenquiries@axi.com