United States Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Report 2025: POS Terminals Evolve with Cloud Technology Integration

Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States (US) Point of Sale (POS) Terminals - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market is poised for significant growth, with its size estimated at USD 29.11 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 44.63 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period. The market evolution is driven by shifts in consumer spending, the rise of e-commerce, and the integration of payment solutions with company CRM and financial systems, offering businesses enhanced management of revenue streams and inventory.

The increasing demand for digital payment methods, combined with the expansion of e-commerce, has led to the rapid adoption of POS terminals. The adoption of portable POS systems has surged, sparked by e-commerce platforms offering payment-on-delivery options. Cloud-based POS solutions are also being widely implemented, offering secure and accessible data storage on remote servers. As businesses transition toward a cashless society, POS terminals offer a pivotal advantage by providing swift, secure, and convenient checkout experiences.

Despite opportunities, the sector faces challenges, such as cyber-security threats and data breaches, potentially undermining consumer confidence. Nevertheless, the continuous technological evolution of POS terminals is mitigating these concerns. For instance, the aftermath of COVID-19 saw a substantial consumer shift towards contactless payments, with a Mastercard survey indicating that about 79% of consumers use this payment method. U.S. businesses adopt modern POS systems to accommodate this shift, investing in NFC-enabled terminals.

The retail segment of the POS market is expected to expand significantly with the resurgence of brick-and-mortar stores. Retailers employ POS systems to enhance customer retention through advanced features like sales reporting, financial management, and customer analytics. Digital payments have gained traction as a preferred method among U.S. consumers, especially millennials, thus accelerating POS system adoption across retail outlets.

Mobile or portable POS systems are witnessing heightened growth. These systems allow merchants to process payments using mobile devices, adding flexibility to transactions and enhancing customer experiences. The emergence of mPOS systems in small and medium-sized businesses is further propelling market expansion, providing these enterprises with improved operational efficiency and productivity.

In terms of market landscape, the U.S. POS terminals sector is semi-consolidated, featuring prominent players such as NEC Corporation, Ingenico Inc., BBPOS Limited, and Castles Technology. Strategic vendor focus on partnerships and market presence expansion is evident, with firms endeavoring to increase competitive rivalry through product distribution. In June 2023, Verifone rebranded to reinforce its payment solutions leadership, unveiling a new logo and global identity.

Similarly, in April 2023, Cantaloupe Inc. expanded its partnership with GlobalConnect to introduce the Bistro to Go! program, enhancing micro-market kiosk solutions in the U.S. Investments in such alliances highlight the dynamic nature of market strategies aimed at capturing new customer segments.

The U.S. POS terminal market's growth trajectory, bolstered by innovative solutions and strategic partnerships, promises a promising future for industry stakeholders.

