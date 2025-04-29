Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Analysis, Industry Trends, Statistics, Growth Forecasts and Shares (2025-2030) Featuring Keppel Corporation, Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Sembcorp Marine, Transocean, and Seadrill

Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Offshore Drilling Rigs - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The offshore drilling rigs market size is projected to grow from USD 78.16 billion in 2025 to USD 108.51 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.78% during this period. This growth is primarily driven by the increased global energy demand and exploration activities in untapped regions. While the market faces challenges such as environmental concerns associated with offshore drilling, the rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production activities presents significant growth opportunities.

The offshore drilling rig market shows signs of semi-consolidation with significant players such as Keppel Corporation Limited, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Sembcorp Marine Ltd, Transocean Ltd, and Seadrill Ltd. dominating the landscape. The market dynamics showcase a blend of technological advancements and regional investments driving future growth.

Market Highlights

The surge in deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling activities is a crucial trend within the market, owing to significant untapped oil and gas reserves that necessitate advanced drilling rigs capable of operating in challenging conditions.

Technological advancements like dynamic positioning systems and remotely operated vehicles have enhanced drilling efficiency and safety, thereby opening up previously inaccessible reserves.

Investment in offshore exploration continues in regions such as the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil's pre-salt reserves, West Africa, and Asia-Pacific. For instance, Baker Hughes reported a rise in offshore rig counts, from 193 in May 2022 to 219 by October 2023, indicating heightened offshore activities.

Notably, Jindal Drilling & Industries secured a significant contract with ONGC for the deployment of the Jack-up Rig Discovery I, symbolizing active engagements in offshore operations.

Regional Growth: Middle East & Africa

The Middle East and Africa, with abundant offshore hydrocarbon reserves, are key growth regions. Nations such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Nigeria, Angola, and Egypt are heavily involved in exploration and production activities, boosting the demand for drilling rigs.

There's an expansion focus on new offshore fields in the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Angola, Nigeria, and Mozambique, presenting substantial opportunities for rig operators and service providers.

Supportive government policies and infrastructure development like ports and storage facilities in the region are additional growth drivers. ADNOC Drilling's recent acquisition of jack-up rigs from Keppel Offshore & Marine is a notable example of strategic investments.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion

4.3 Historical Average Day Rates of Floaters and Jackup Rigs

4.4 Major Offshore Upstream Projects

4.5 Recent Trends and Developments

4.6 Market Dynamics

4.7 Supply Chain Analysis

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.2 Water Depth

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Demand for Deepwater Discoveries



