Press Release: When every second counts: Sanofi, McLaren Racing and United Autosports join forces to raise meningitis awareness at Le Mans 24 Hours race

When every second counts: Sanofi, McLaren Racing and United Autosports join forces to raise meningitis awareness at Le Mans 24 Hours race

Paris, April 29, 2025. Sanofi is proud to unveil an exciting new chapter in its mission to fight meningitis, as it expands its partnership with McLaren Racing for a powerful activation alongside United Autosports, the official racing partner of McLaren Automotive. This unique collaboration will see the Meningitis Flag — a powerful symbol of the global fight against the disease — proudly featured on the #59 McLaren competing in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans. Beyond the car’s livery, the Meningitis Flag’s colors will also be worn by team drivers Grégoire Saucy, Sebastien Baud and James Cottingham, and showcased at multiple touchpoints throughout the race weekend.

Every 15 seconds, someone in the world contracts meningitis. Although largely preventable through vaccination, bacterial meningitis — the most severe form — can be fatal within just 24 hours. Despite ongoing efforts and progress in the last two decades, meningitis remains one of the world’s top infectious disease killers. The display of the Meningitis Flag aims to spark global awareness in response to the rise in meningitis cases since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.1 Through this evolved partnership with McLaren Racing, Sanofi is underscoring the critical importance of vaccination, early detection, and symptom awareness — because when it comes to meningitis, acting fast can save lives.

The McLaren #59 car, featuring its new colors and the Meningitis Flag, is unveiled today at Sanofi's global headquarters in Paris. ©United Autosports

“Le Mans is the ultimate race against time — just like our fight against meningitis. At Sanofi, we believe science is our engine, partnerships our fuel, and awareness our finish line. By bringing the Meningitis Flag to the world stage, we’re not just backing a car — we’re supporting a movement. Because when every second counts, we choose to race for lives.”

“We’re proud to be working closely with Sanofi to support this exciting campaign 30 years since McLaren’s historic victory in 1995. I can’t wait to see the #59 car out on the iconic Le Mans track in support of this great cause."

"We are delighted to have co-created and supported the launch of the Meningitis Flag, ensuring it reflected the experiences and voices of people whose lives have been deeply impacted by this devastating and deadly disease. We hope this collaboration between Sanofi, McLaren Racing and United Autosports will spark conversation and awareness, helping us reach millions more people with life-saving information on meningitis, its signs and symptoms, the steps we can all take to protect ourselves, and why supporting survivors and their families is so important. For us, this is more than just a flag - it’s a call to action. When people see it, we want them to think fast and act fast, so lives all over the world can be saved."

The Meningitis flag was co-created by Sanofi alongside para-athletes who have been affected by meningitis, and the world-leading Meningitis Research Foundation charity and its Confederation of Meningitis Organisations (CoMO) member network. It is the global symbol uniting efforts in the fight against this devastating disease.

The partnership between McLaren Racing and Sanofi, which began in 2022, sees the racing team bring its digital and analytical expertise and skills to help Sanofi’s aims for excellence in manufacturing operations to help meet its patients’ needs around the world.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans race is the premier endurance racing event in the world, typically attended by more than 300,000 people with more than 140 million additional viewers from home.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across the world, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions. Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 21 Formula 1 world championships, 193 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team with drivers Sam Bird and Taylor Barnard, and F1 Academy with Driver Development programme member Ella Lloyd. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow with Lucas Blakeley, Wilson Hughes and Alfie Butcher.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

