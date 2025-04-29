Dianthus Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Events

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the company’s participation at two upcoming investor events.

- Marino Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat webcast on Tuesday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m. EDT. Bank of America 2025 Health Care Conference – Marino Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview on Wednesday, May 14 at 5:35 p.m. EDT / 2:35 p.m. PDT and will host one-on-one meetings with investors.



Webcasts of these presentations may be accessed under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Dianthus Therapeutics website.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com

