Ocular Therapeutix™ to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced participation in several upcoming investor and scientific conferences in the first half of May 2025.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference 2025:

Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Fireside Chat Time: 9:00 AM ET

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Location: New York, NY

Bank of America 2025 Global Healthcare Conference:

Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Fireside Chat Time: 9:20 AM PT

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Location: Las Vegas, NV

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page.

Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Eyecelerator @ Park City 2025:

Park City, Utah

Panel Title: Retina in Office



Session 5: I Shall be Released: Novel Drug Delivery Approaches for Glaucoma and Retina

Session Date/Time: Friday, May 2, 2025, 12:30 – 1:30 PM MT

Panelist: Nadia K. Waheed, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer

Panel Title: Retina in OR



Session 5: I Shall be Released: Novel Drug Delivery Approaches for Glaucoma and Retina

Session Date/Time: Friday, May 2, 2025, 12:30 – 1:30 PM MT

Moderator: Namrata Saroj, OD, Chief Business Officer

Company Presentation: Ocular Therapeutix



Session: Retina - TKI and Drug Delivery Showcase

Presentation Date/Time: Friday, May 2, 2025, 1:38 – 1:45PM MT

Presenter: Sanjay Nayak, MBBS, PhD, Chief Strategy Officer

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025:

Salt Lake City, Utah

Presentation Title: Longitudinal quantitative ultra-widefield retinal leakage assessment following a single axitinib hydrogel injection (OTX-TKI) from the HELIOS trial for diabetic retinopathy



Session Date/Time: Tuesday, May 6, 2025, 1:45 – 2:00 PM MT

Location: Ballroom F (Presentation #3311)

Presenter: Neal Shah, MD

Poster Title: Target and selectivity profiling of axitinib in cell-based and biochemical assays



Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 11:45 AM – 1:30 PM MT

Location: Hall A-E (Poster #A0179)

Presenter: Chintan Patel, PhD, Director, Nonclinical Development

Poster Title: Macular volumetric fluid outcomes following intravitreal axitinib hydrogel injection (OTX-TKI) in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy



Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 2:00 – 3:45 PM MT

Location: Hall A-E (Poster #A0138)

Presenter: Amy Tang

Poster Title: Effect of intravitreal axitinib hydrogel injection (OTX-TKI) on ellipsoid zone integrity in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy



Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 2:00 – 3:45 PM MT

Location: Hall A-E (Poster #A0140)

Presenter: Paulo Henrique Simoes da Silva, MD

Retina Unplugged at Retina World Congress (RWC) 2025:

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Company Presentation: Ocular Therapeutix



Session: Wet AMD, DR, RVO – Part 1

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 8:27 – 8:32 AM ET

Presenter: Sanjay Nayak, MBBS, PhD, Chief Strategy Officer

Panel Title: Wet AMD, DR, RVO – Part 1

Panel Date/Time: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 8:33 – 9:06 AM ET

Panelist: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer



Retina World Congress (RWC) 2025:

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Presentation Title: Axitinib Intravitreal Hydrogel: Update on Clinical Trials



Session: Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Presentation Date/Time: Friday, May 9, 2025, 4:33 – 4:38 PM ET

Presenter: Carl C. Awh, MD, FASRS

Presentation Title: Update on OTX-TKI DR



Session: Medical Retina: DME and Diabetic Retinopathy

Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, May 10, 2025, 8:44 – 8:49 AM ET

Presenter: Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD, FASRS

Presentation Title: Volumetric Macular Fluid Analysis of the Impact of a Single Axitinib Intravitreal Injection (OTX-TKI) from the HELIOS Clinical Trial for Diabetic Retinopathy



Session: Medical Retina: DME and Diabetic Retinopathy

Presentation Date/Time: Saturday May 10, 2025, 8:52 – 8:57 AM ET

Presenter: Carl J. Danzig, MD

Exact medical conference presentation times may be subject to change.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal hydrogel, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged 2 years or older, and in its investigational product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral hydrogel or OTX-TIC), which is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

