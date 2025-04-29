GoodBrand Impact Launches to Help Brands Maximize Marketing Spends with Social Impact

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month marks the official launch of GoodBrand Impact, a boutique media agency and consultancy dedicated to helping corporate brands amplify the value of their advertising and marketing investments through social impact. Founded by Seth Zimmerman, GoodBrand Impact bridges the gap between strategic media placement and purpose-driven initiatives, empowering companies to create measurable community outcomes alongside their campaigns.





“Brands have the power to not only sell but also serve,” said Seth Zimmerman, Founder and CEO of GoodBrand Impact. “We believe that marketing dollars should work twice as hard for brands—driving business results and brand loyalty while also creating meaningful change in communities.”

GoodBrand Impact sets itself apart with an expert team offering media strategy & placement, social impact execution, and content creation services. When clients invest in advertising through the agency, they receive an adjacent social impact campaign pro bono, ensuring that their marketing dollars contribute directly to causes that matter and, critically, the story of the impact is told to consumers.

This value proposition has been around for a decade plus, exclusively within CBS and iHeart Media, having generated more than $800m of revenue and directed more than $80m to nonprofits and projects on behalf of some of the world’s biggest advertisers, while also creating unrivalled brand affinity. GoodBrand Impact now brings this opportunity to brands across unlimited platforms for the first time.

GoodBrand Impact is actively collaborating with new partners to deliver high-impact projects that address our nation’s most important social issues—from youth empowerment and education equity to environmental justice and community wellness.

To learn more about Good Brand Impact and how your brand can turn marketing spends into meaningful impact, visit GoodBrandImpact.com or contact Lester Perkins at lester@GoodBrandImpact.com.

About GoodBrand Impact

GoodBrand Impact is a full-service media agency and consultancy that helps companies leverage their advertising budgets for good. By offering media buying and content production services with an added pro bono social impact campaign, GBI helps brands transform awareness into action, and consumers into advocates.