TRANSDEV EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH RTC TO OPERATE PARATRANSIT SERVICES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

Las Vegas, Nevada, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transdev is proud to announce that it has been awarded the contract to operate the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s (RTC) paratransit services in Las Vegas, Nevada. This expansion strengthens Transdev’s partnership with RTC, as the company already operates its fixed-route services. The long-term contract, which began April 10, 2025, includes a five-year base term with two one-year extension options..

Having supported RTC on an interim basis since January 2025, Transdev is excited to continue its commitment to providing high-quality, reliable paratransit services. The interim period allowed Transdev to ensure continuity for riders while addressing immediate operational needs. With a long-term agreement in place, the company looks forward to fully implementing its best practices and technology to enhance service quality for paratransit riders across Southern Nevada.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with RTC and bring innovative solutions to paratransit services in Las Vegas,” said Laura Hendricks, CEO of Transdev U.S. “Our focus is to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient transportation while leveraging new technology to improve the passenger experience.”

As part of this new contract, Transdev will introduce Vision Suite tools to optimize scheduling, dispatch, overall service efficiency, and employee communication. This will include the MobiMe app, which enhances workforce management and real-time communication for operators, the Command Console system, which streamlines dispatch and service monitoring, and the MyTransitManager app, which provides riders with real-time trip updates and improved trip planning.

The new contract will expand mobility options for paratransit users with wheelchair accessible vehicles provided by supplemental providers. Additionally, Transdev will utilize RTC’s Trapeze scheduling system to maintain seamless integration with RTC’s broader transportation network.

With a dedicated team of 875 employees – including 704 operators – Transdev remains committed to fostering strong relationships with RTC, local stakeholders, and labor unions to support the essential transportation needs of Southern Nevada’s paratransit community.

About Transdev:

