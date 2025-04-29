Milliways, the chewing gum revolution, arrives in France

Milliways, the fast-growing British plastic-free chewing gum brand, announces its launch in France with the ambition of transforming a market that has remained unchanged for decades. Already the leader of the “plastic-free” category in the UK, Milliways aims to bring a breath of fresh air to the global chewing gum aisle.





A clear mission: to replace the billions of plastic-based gums discarded every year

Every year, 374 billion chewing gums are chewed worldwide — the equivalent of 30 billion plastic bottles. Most chewing gum brands use a plastic-based gum base made from synthetic polymers, similar to those found in car tires, shopping bags, and plastic bottles. These gums do not naturally biodegrade, pollute oceans, harm wildlife, and re-enter our food chain in the form of microplastics.

A recent study conducted by Queen’s University Belfast revealed that after just one hour of chewing a piece of gum, over 250,000 microplastics were detected in the participant’s saliva. These particles, which can further break down into even smaller nanoplastics, may enter the body and impact the digestive, respiratory, and reproductive systems. The study highlights growing concerns over the potential health effects of ingesting these particles.

Milliways directly addresses this problem with an entirely plant-based and biodegradable alternative, made using natural tree sap gum, natural flavors, and natural sweeteners (such as xylitol). This gum is certified biodegradable according to strict OECD guidelines and international standards.

"Most people don't even realize they're chewing plastic. Our mission is simple: make chewing gum better for you and better for the planet," says Tom Raviv, founder of Milliways.













Rapid growth in the UK

In just two years, Milliways has achieved:

#1 plastic-free gum brand in the UK

#3 overall gum brand , available in over 6,500 stores

, available in over 6,500 stores The fastest-growing brand in the category, with +322% sales growth in value and +475% in volume year-over-year.



In October 2024, Milliways also launched its full range in the United States, partnering with major national retailers such as Sprouts Farmers Market, WHSmith, as well as selling through Amazon and its own online store.





A strategic launch in France

In 2025, Milliways continues its international expansion with a high-profile entry into the French market. The brand’s products are now available at hypermarket and supermarket checkouts, as well as in Relay points and gas stations from April 2025.

To win over French consumers, Milliways has introduced three new flavors inspired by local preferences: Strawberry, Cherry, and Eucalyptus Mint, joining its classic Strong Mint and Chlorophyll flavors. These are offered in packs of 10 and 30 pieces, catering to different consumption habits.

With this launch, Milliways aims to establish itself as a major player in the French chewing gum market, capitalizing on the growing demand for sustainable, plastic-free products.

Through a competitive pricing strategy, extensive sampling campaigns, viral TikTok initiatives, and a creative brand universe – the Milli-verse – the brand seeks to attract a new generation of eco-conscious consumers.

"France, a global reference for gastronomy, fashion, and lifestyle, is the perfect place for Milliways," says Tom Raviv, founder of the brand. "When we took a closer look at the market, we noticed a striking lack of sustainable and innovative options for consumers, which only heightened our excitement for this incredible opportunity. In every country we enter, we make a surprising discovery: most consumers don’t know that major brand chewing gums contain plastic ingredients. After our success in the UK and our recent US launch, we’re excited to grow our plastic-free movement in France!"









Milliways : https://www.milliwaysfood.com