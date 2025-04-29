Monopar Announces ALXN1840 Data Selected for Late-Breaker Presentation at EASL Congress 2025

WILMETTE, Ill., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs, today announced that data on the long term efficacy and safety of its ALXN1840 (tiomolybdate choline) drug candidate for Wilson disease has been accepted for a late-breaker poster presentation at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (“EASL”) International Liver Congress 2025. EASL is recognized as one of the premier events in the hepatology space and will be held in Amsterdam, Netherlands from May 7 – 10, 2025.

Late-breaker provides an opportunity to present “the most recent and significant findings,” according to EASL. Criteria for late-breaker abstracts include: (1) they present the latest, up-to-date research findings; (2) the research is considered highly significant with the potential to impact the field in a substantial manner; and (3) clinical studies should be prospective. Late-breaker abstracts undergo a rigorous review, and the acceptance rate is lower than regular abstracts with only the most compelling abstracts selected.

Details of the EASL Congress 2025 late-breaker poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Sustained long-term clinical improvement in Wilson disease patients on tiomolybdate choline

Abstract Number: LB25251

Session: Late-breaker Posters

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 7, 8:30 a.m. CET

Presenter: Karl Heinz Weiss, M.D.

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

The poster to be presented at EASL 2025 will be available online at www.monopartx.com on May 7, 2025.



About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with late-stage ALXN1840 for Wilson disease, and radiopharma programs including Phase 1-stage MNPR-101-Zr for imaging advanced cancers, and Phase 1a-stage MNPR-101-Lu and late preclinical-stage MNPR-101-Ac225 for the treatment of advanced cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

