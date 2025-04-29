Integer to Present at Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference on May 14

PLANO, Texas, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced participation in the 2025 Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference, to be held May 13-15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Members of the Integer executive leadership team will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 14, at 10:00 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under “News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at investor.integer.net.

