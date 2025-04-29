As European carmakers navigate the autonomous car race, Lighty’s new AI edge software offers them a lifeline amid rising tariffs

Zurich, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As European automakers face increasing tariffs and mounting pressure from American and Asian competitors in the autonomous driving race, leading Swiss AI startup Lightly today launches LightlyEdge – a groundbreaking edge-based data collection solution that could help level the playing field. At a time when Bosch is cutting 12,000 jobs and Mercedes is offering up to €500,000 for voluntary exits, clearly being effective and efficient matters for automotive companies. Lightly’s innovation tackles a critical bottleneck in AI development: capturing only the data that truly matters, directly at the source. This offers a strategic advantage at a time when workforce reductions threaten to slow in-house development and widen the gap with faster-moving rivals.

As companies around the world race to develop safer autonomous vehicles, the fundamental challenge remains the same: they are drowning in data and the resulting costs. While collecting large volumes of data is essential, the difficulty lies in identifying what's truly relevant. As AI models grow more sophisticated, so does the redundancy in the data feeding them. LightlyEdge solves this problem by making intelligent decisions about what data to keep at the moment of capture, before it enters the storage and processing pipeline.

The LightlyEdge data collection report.

LightlyEdge deploys intelligent models directly onto vehicles' cameras and sensors. The system revolutionizes data collection by analyzing video footage in real-time as it's being captured, automatically identifying rare and valuable scenarios - like a child at a crossroad or an accident in snowy conditions - while ignoring redundant data that adds no value to training datasets. This approach dramatically slashes unnecessary storage and bandwidth costs while ensuring training datasets become more comprehensive, diverse, and optimized for real-world driving conditions.

"This launch is a fantastic opportunity to increase development cycles for autonomous driving and driving assistance," said Matthias Heller, Co-Founder of Lightly. "With LightlyEdge, our partners can harness smarter, real-time data collection that not only accelerates AI model training but also provides a competitive edge against established industry giants. By focusing on quality data from uncommon scenarios and hazards, we're empowering a new era of innovation that will drive the future of mobility."





Lightly founders Matthias Heller and Igor Susmelj.



The timing of LightlyEdge's release is particularly significant. European automotive manufacturers are working to maintain their position against competitors like Tesla, whose innovative "Active Learning" approach - feeding only the most valuable data into AI models - has become a benchmark for the industry. While European companies have a rich history of engineering excellence, they now have an opportunity to leverage artificial intelligence's potential to overhaul their operations.





LightlyEdge captures data from cameras.

Building on what Lightly already achieved with LightlyOne in data centers, this new product shifts the intelligence right to where it's needed – the edge devices in vehicles themselves. LightlyEdge gives developers real-time feedback and smart capture capabilities directly on the road. With its easy-to-use interface, teams can quickly deploy their AI models, keep an eye on them, and make them better over time – all of which dramatically speeds up how fast they can bring innovations to life.

That speed is becoming essential. As European carmakers are feeling the squeeze from global competitors and tough trade barriers.LightlyEdge offers them a way to innovate faster while keeping costs down. By being smarter about what data they collect, these manufacturers can build better autonomous driving systems in less time and with fewer resources. This might be exactly what they need to win the autonomous car race.

About Lightly

Lightly was founded in Zurich, Switzerland by Matthias Heller and Igor Susmelj, former ETH and Harvard students who worked in autonomous driving and research on computer vision and deep learning.

Lightly helps companies to build better machine learning models faster through better data. Data to train machine learning models is currently the biggest bottleneck in AI development. Today, Lightly is used by Fortune 500 companies and startups in autonomous driving, robotics, and video analytics. For more information, please visit https://www.lightly.ai/ or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.