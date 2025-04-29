Kaltura Announces “Connect on the Road 2025” Conference Schedule: Join Experts from IBM, AWS, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bloomberg, Adobe, and more in Exploring Digital Immortality and Institutional Knowledge Activation in the Age of Agentic AI

New York, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, today announced the lineup of speakers for the company’s annual Connect on the Road conference. Coming to New York (May 13th), San Francisco (May 15th), and London (May 20th), the sessions will focus on “Digital Immortality” and how AI is reshaping the ways organizations are creating living content archives to fuel smarter decisions and continuous personalization.

“Every enterprise knows that knowledge, whether institutional, operational, customer-centric or otherwise, drives business growth”, said Nohar Zmora, SVP Head of Marketing at Kaltura. “Digital immortality is about more than preserving information, it’s about using AI to make knowledge accessible, actionable, and alive across the enterprise. When AI becomes a strategic layer in the video database, it shapes employee and customer experiences, accelerates learning, and enables personalization we’ve never seen before.”

With hundreds of executives and leaders in Marketing, Communications, and Enterprise Media expected to attend, guests will have the opportunity to hear from some of the expert voices leading AI-driven transformations within their organizations, including:

Toni VanWinkle, Vice President Digital Employee Experience, Adobe

Phil Le-brun, Director, Enterprise Strategy, AWS

Bill Macaitis, Advisor, former CMO, Slack & Zendesk

Judy Lee, Senior Director, Global Brand Experiences, Pinterest

Bruce Ableson, Senior Director of Global Readiness and Enablement, Adobe

Viral Sanghvi, Senior Manager, Global Sales & Communications Platforms, Vanguard

Davood Shamsi, Director of AI/ML, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RJ Crowder-Schaefer, Global Head of Event Product & Technology, Bloomberg

Jennifer Sacks Tobener, VP, Digital & Marketing Technology, Salesforce

Rodrigo Davies, AI Product Leader, Figma

Amy Tennison, VP of TechXchange, IBM

Unmesh Suryawanshi, Head of Streaming and Security, Visa

Chris Hamilton, Senior Global Communications Director, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals

Santiago Casto, Global Head of Automation and AI, MUFG

Among the topics that will be explored are:

1) Agentic AI that can think and execute decisions is turning corporate knowledge into a proactive, hyper-personalized, intelligent system.

2) Transforming content into “Living archives” with content that self-updates, contextualizes insights, and delivers hyper-relevant knowledge based on a user’s real-time needs.

3) Creating enduring, engaging institutional memory sources that don’t disappear with employee turnover but scale across teams, leveraging proven messaging and strategies.

4) Ensuring brand continuity with consistent messaging across customer and user interactions to enhance engagement.

5) Tackling AI ethics & ownership questions, such as who controls knowledge? How can organizations shape, govern, and direct AI-driven decision-making?

Attendees will also get front-row, hands-on demos of several of Kaltura’s next-generation AI platform's new capabilities, including the Customer Experience Genie and Work Genie AI agents. These agents redefine and hyper-personalize customer engagement, employee onboarding and training by transforming search within a video library into interactive, conversational journeys tailored to each user. The Kaltura Content Lab, also available for demo, enables creators to quickly transform long-form video content into engaging, bite-sized experiences. With a single click, Content Lab generates clips, video quizzes, summaries, and chapters from videos and audio, saving time, reducing costs, and maximizing content value. These products mark a shift from passive video consumption into active, personalized experiences, reflecting Kaltura’s differentiated approach to AI – rooted in a proprietary cloud-based database, built for secure enterprise environments, and designed to transform passive content into actionable business value.

Kaltura will also be hosting its Education Connect on the Road track in both Europe and the US, kicking off in Utrecht, Netherlands, on May 12th. The events will bring together leaders in higher education to share insights on how they are using AI and additional new technologies to improve education, increase engagement, and more. See more locations and details here.

Reserve your spot at a location that works for you here.

