Kestra Showcases Real-World Outcomes for ASSURE WCD at Heart Rhythm 2025

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS) (“Kestra”), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today announced the presentation of new real-world data on the ASSURE® Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD) at Heart Rhythm 2025, the annual meeting of the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS), held April 24–27 in San Diego.

The abstract, titled “Real-world Experience with a Novel Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator in a Community Setting: Advanced Practice Provider-Driven Care Model,” was developed in partnership with Ashley L. Dailey, ANP-BC, MSN and Opesanmi O. Esan, MD, and presented at the annual meeting. The abstract examined outcomes in a nonprofit, community-based medical center using an advanced practice provider (APP)-driven protocol for WCD therapy—one of the first analyses of its kind.

“The data reinforce how the ASSURE system supports meaningful protection from sudden cardiac arrest through both clinical performance and patient engagement—particularly in real-world, community care settings,” said Brian Webster, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kestra. “We were proud to see this work highlighted at HRS.”

Key Findings from the Abstract

The analysis revealed high patient compliance, with a median daily wear time of 23.3 hours and consistent usage, often extending beyond 90 days—highlighting the importance of sustained device use in protecting patients at risk of sudden cardiac death.

Notably, ventricular arrhythmias were detected in 4% of patients, even within a predominantly primary prevention population, underscoring the importance of real-time monitoring and early intervention. Among those who received therapy, the outcomes reflect effective continuity of care—with patients benefiting from timely escalation through ICD placement or hospitalization.

Additionally, the study highlighted how an APP-driven care model successfully delivered WCD therapy in alignment with guideline-based recommendations—ensuring that all indicated patients received appropriate care and demonstrating the value of structured, team-based approaches in expanding access and improving outcomes within a community-based setting. View the full abstract here.

The presentation marked another milestone for Kestra and its mission to expand access to intelligent, connected cardiac recovery solutions across all levels of care.

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, please visit www.kestramedical.com.