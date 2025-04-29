APR Energy Delivers 150MW Fast Power to Support Mexico’s Grid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New APR Energy LLC (“APR Energy”) , a global leader in fast-track power generation, has secured a contract to deliver 150 megawatts (MW) of power generation to support Mexico’s national utility ahead of the summer peak in Baja California. The project will mobilize six high-output mobile gas turbines, with full operational readiness targeted within 90 days—demonstrating APR Energy’s continued ability to deploy flexible, utility-scale solutions under accelerated timelines.

This project highlights the strength of APR Energy’s seasoned leadership team, which has successfully delivered mobile power generation in over 35 countries—often in mission-critical environments requiring speed, reliability, and precision. Their operational expertise ensures disciplined execution at every stage, from mobilization to grid integration.

Aligned with APR Energy’s broader strategy, the initiative reflects the company’s focus on meeting both immediate grid challenges and long-term power needs through flexible, scalable generation solutions. With a versatile fleet and a proven execution model, APR is positioned to meet rising demand across a wide range of industries and operational requirements.

“This deployment reflects the unprecedented demand for reliable power across multiple sectors,” said Chuck Ferry, Chairman and CEO of APR Energy. “We see continued opportunities to deploy additional capacity from APR’s fleet in the near term. With world-class power assets and an experienced, high-performing team, APR is once again delivering fast, dependable power where it’s needed most.”

APR Energy continues to leverage its asset management agreement with Duos Technologies Group, Inc., which provides value-added services that support the company’s operations.

To learn more about APR Energy, please visit www.aprenergy.com .

To learn more about Duos Technologies Group (Nasdaq: DUOT), please visit www.duostech.com

About APR Energy

APR Energy, based in Jacksonville, Florida, provides rapidly deployable mobile power solutions to utility and data center operators, offering emergency, temporary, bridging, and permanent energy options. For more than 20 years, APR Energy has partnered with customers around the world to deliver fast, reliable power using mobile gas turbines. The company creates unique value by executing large-scale projects in weeks or months—far faster than the 2–5 years typically required to construct permanent infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.aprenergy.com .

