JOYY Inc. Filed 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”), a global technology company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2025, Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.joyy.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at joyy-ir@joyy.com.

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. With a diversified product portfolio spanning live streaming, short-form videos, casual games, instant messaging, and emerging initiatives like advertising, JOYY has evolved beyond social entertainment into a multifaceted ecosystem powered by AI and data-driven technologies. Headquartered in Singapore and operating across the globe, JOYY has fostered a vibrant user community through its localized strategies. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

