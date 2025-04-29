FYR Enters Know-How Agreement with Mayo Clinic to Collaborate on Blood-Based Biomarker Solutions for Parkinson’s Disease

MISSOULA, Mont., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FYR, a biotechnology company leveraging extracellular vesicles (EVs) to dynamically observe disease and treatment responses, today announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic seeking to advance the use of blood-based biomarkers in Parkinson’s disease (PD) research and clinical applications. The collaboration aims to generate data to deepen the understanding of PD progression and subtypes to develop innovative blood-based tools that improve patient outcomes and clinical trial results.

FYR’s EV-Omics (EVO) platform utilizes valuable information from extracellular vesicles—tiny, membrane-bound structures released by cells into the surrounding environment. EVs from diseased cells carry cargo rich with proteins, RNA and DNA that provide detailed insights on disease mechanisms. FYR’s technology enriches brain-derived EVs to enhance the signal and detection of disease-associated material. By analyzing EVs in blood samples from PD patients, FYR aims to improve the identification and tracking of molecular changes in the disease.

Under the agreement, FYR will collaborate with Mayo Clinic to discover EV biomarkers associated with Parkinson’s disease, potentially enabling the development of tools, processes and services with clinical and commercial applications. Current areas of interest in this collaboration include identifying biomarkers associated with Parkinson’s disease progression and subtypes.

“We are excited to combine our innovative technology with the expertise at Mayo Clinic to tackle these challenging unmet needs in Parkinson’s Disease, potentially paving the way for new solutions that advance precision care,” said Chris Booth, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at FYR.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About FYR

FYR is revolutionizing the ability to dynamically observe disease and treatment response to produce better biomarkers, trials, drugs and outcomes. FYR’s EV-Omics (EVO) platform leverages its proprietary technology, SPARCsTM, to enrich for extracellular vesicles from diseased cells and enable assessment of cellular proteins and nucleic acids with just a peripheral blood sample. Utilizing AI-enabled multiomic insights, EVO unravels the complexity of disease mechanisms, thereby informing potential diagnostic and treatment options. The unparalleled view provided by FYR’s multiomic approach can transform personalized patient care, from screening through therapy selection and monitoring. For more, visit fyr.bio.

