Overwatch Unveils Streamlined Cybersecurity Bundles to Accelerate Customer Outcomes

BATAVIA, Ill., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leader in managed cybersecurity services, responding to the increasing adversarial threat from multi-vector attacks, today announced a significant evolution of its Overwatch cybersecurity portfolio, unveiling four streamlined solutions designed to meet organizations at any stage of their cybersecurity journey. The new offerings — Essential, Core, Proactive, and Complete — deliver advanced multi-vector defense strategies tailored to operational maturity, driving greater partner success and reducing customer risks.

By simplifying a wide array of point solutions into clearly defined, outcomes-focused solutions, Overwatch empowers its channel partners and end customers to scale cybersecurity capabilities with confidence. Each solution is structured to be repeatable, enabling organizations to mature their security postures without unnecessary complexity or inefficiencies.

"The transformation of our portfolio reflects a deep analysis of adversarial tactics and a firm commitment to enabling outcomes at scale," said Ed Vasko, CEO of High Wire - Overwatch. "We've simplified the pathway for organizations to engage with Overwatch — from foundational protection to advanced cybersecurity resilience — so that every customer, no matter where they are on their cybersecurity journey, can confidently scale and mature cybersecurity capabilities at the same time."

The four Overwatch solutions include:

Essential : Fundamental security services every organization needs to defend against common threats.

: Fundamental security services every organization needs to defend against common threats. Core : Deeper visibility and network insight for organizations advancing their internal cybersecurity capabilities.

: Deeper visibility and network insight for organizations advancing their internal cybersecurity capabilities. Proactive : Advanced risk reduction and data protection strategies for organizations to minimize vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

: Advanced risk reduction and data protection strategies for organizations to minimize vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. Complete: Comprehensive, mature cybersecurity operations for organizations requiring full-spectrum resilience against sophisticated threats.

"We've transformed and evolved the portfolio to create velocity — increasing the impact we can deliver to our partners and their customers," said Mark Dallmeier, Chief Revenue Officer at High Wire - Overwatch. "By meeting organizations exactly where they are, we unlock new opportunities for them to strengthen security, improve operational readiness, and drive sustainable growth through smarter cyber investments."

With these simplified, scalable solutions, Overwatch reaffirms its commitment to delivering advanced cybersecurity outcomes through operational precision, innovation, and a partner-first approach.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity. Through over 200 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for more than 1,100 managed security customers worldwide. End customers include Fortune 500 companies and many of the nation’s largest government agencies. Its U.S.-based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center is located in Chicago, Illinois.

High Wire was ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 15 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas for 2024. It was also named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers for 2023 and 2024.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on X, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

