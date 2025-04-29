Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Plans Summer Drill Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project

Vancouver, BC, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (“Skyharbour” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that partner company Terra Clean Energy Corp. (“Terra”, previously Tisdale Clean Energy) announces an upcoming summer drill program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project (the “Property”) which hosts the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit. The Property lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake Uranium Mill and former mine. Skyharbour optioned the Project to Terra and under the Option Agreement assuming the 75% interest is earned, Terra will fund exploration expenditures totaling CAD $10,500,000, as well as pay Skyharbour CAD $11,100,000 in cash of which $6,500,000 can be settled for shares in the capital of Terra (“Shares”) over the earn-in period.

Map of South Falcon East Project Claims:

https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_SouthFalconEast_20250109.jpg?v=1

Terra is planning an extensive drill program for the summer of 2025 consisting of approximately 2,500 metres of drilling. The purpose is to test an area highlighted in the Winter 2025 program where it is interpreted that a north-northwest trending brittle structure, a north dipping structure with strong clay alteration, and mineralized pegmatites with hydrothermal hematite alteration hosted in graphitic pelitic gneiss all intersect. This puts many of the indicators identified as being key components for higher grade uranium mineralization all in the same location.

It is generally accepted that for higher grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin there are several key indicators including graphitic metasediments, brittle reactivated basement structures, reducing fluid (indicated by clay alteration), and oxidizing fluid (indicated by hematite alteration which transports uranium). All these features have now been identified in the Fraser Lakes B deposit area. Where they are projected to intercept is considered a top priority target area for the discovery of a higher-grade, unconformity related. basement hosted uranium deposit and additional mineralized pegmatites.

“The Athabasca Basin is one of the world’s foremost Uranium Basins accounting for some 20% of world uranium production. It has been well explored and understood for many years attracting billions of dollars of investment. For these reasons and the fact that our VP Exploration has worked extensively in the Basin and is excited about our findings that it is an immediate priority to follow up the very encouraging winter results this summer,” said Greg Cameron, CEO of Terra Clean Energy. “Finding an unconformity, basement-hosted deposit like Eagle Point or Rough Rider would be company changing,” added Greg Cameron.

The upcoming work will be a helicopter supported drill program including seven to ten diamond drill holes targeting an area approximately 120 to 150m north of drill holes SF0063, SF0065, SF0066 and SF0067 which were completed during the winter program. The initial results of these drill holes were reported in press releases dated March 10th, 2025, and April 1st, 2025, with final geochemical assays still pending. The summer field program is anticipated to commence in June and will be executed by TerraLogic Exploration Inc. under the supervision of TerraLogic staff and C. Trevor Perkins, Vice President, Exploration for Terra Clean Energy. Operations will be based out of a local contracting camp with helicopter support for the daily drilling operations. The expected budget for this program is anticipated to be $2.0 million.

Planned Summer Drilling Area and Completed Winter Drill Holes at South Falcon East Uranium Project:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Planned-summer-drilling-area-completed-winter-drill.png

“The results from the winter drilling program are very encouraging,” commented Trevor Perkins, Vice President of Exploration for Terra Clean Energy Corp. “We are excited to get back in there and test where the clay alteration intersects the mineralized zone and graphitic sediment package. This is an exciting target as this can bring together many of the key features associated with the known basement-hosted, unconformity deposits in the Basin.” continued Mr. Perkins.

Samples of the mineralized intervals from the winter program are outstanding. They have been submitted for analysis at the Geoanalytical Laboratory at the Saskatchewan Research Council in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

South Falcon East Project Summary:

The South Falcon East Project is a uranium exploration project in the southeast Athabasca Basin and covers approximately 12,464 hectares. It lies 18 km outside the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake Mine. Historical exploration at the South Falcon East Project identified an area of U-Th-REE mineralization at the Fraser Lakes Zone B over an area comprising 1.5 km by 0.5 km along an antiformal fold nose cut by an east-west dextral ductile-brittle cross-structure adjacent to a 65 km long EM conductor.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Serdar Donmez, P.Geo., VP of Exploration for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.:

Terra Clean Energy (formerly Tisdale Clean Energy Corp) is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which hosts an inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with interest in thirty-six projects covering over 614,000 hectares (over 1.5 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project, which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization in several zones at the Maverick Corridor. Adjacent to the Moore Project is the Russell Lake Uranium Project, in which Skyharbour is operator with joint-venture partner RTEC. The project hosts widespread uranium mineralization in drill intercepts over a large property area with exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drilling programs.

Skyharbour also has joint ventures with industry leader Orano Canada Inc., Azincourt Energy, and Thunderbird Resources at the Preston, East Preston, and Hook Lake Projects, respectively. The Company also has several active earn-in option partners, including CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; TSX-V listed North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; UraEx Resources at the South Dufferin and Bolt Projects; Hatchet Uranium at the Highway Project; CSE-listed Mustang Energy at the 914W Project; and TSX-V listed Terra Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project. In aggregate, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to over $36 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures, over $20 million worth of shares being issued, and $14 million in cash payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour’s Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_2024-11-21_v1.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company’s website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

