Global Artificial Intelligence Influence on Diabetic Retinopathy Market Expected to See Significant Growth

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - According to reports from industry insiders the Global AI in Diabetic Retinopathy market is projected to continue to grow at a substantial rate for years to come. According to Metastat, Global AI in Diabetic Retinopathy Market is witnessing unprecedented growth, reshaping the landscape of diagnostic and therapeutic interventions for this prevalent and sight-threatening complication of diabetes. As technology continues to advance, artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a transformative force in healthcare, particularly in the domain of diabetic retinopathy (DR), where early detection and timely intervention are critical. The report said “AI applications in diabetic retinopathy are gaining momentum due to their ability to augment traditional diagnostic methods. Image analysis, a cornerstone in the detection of retinal abnormalities, has witnessed a paradigm shift with the incorporation of AI algorithms. These algorithms, trained on vast datasets of retinal images, demonstrate remarkable accuracy in identifying subtle changes indicative of diabetic retinopathy. Consequently, they empower healthcare professionals with more efficient and precise tools for early diagnosis. One of the notable contributions of AI in diabetic retinopathy lies in its potential to address the challenge of limited access to ophthalmic expertise, especially in resource-constrained regions. Automated screening processes, driven by AI, enable remote and quick assessment of retinal images, offering a scalable solution to bridge the gap in healthcare accessibility. This democratization of expertise has the potential to revolutionize the way diabetic retinopathy is diagnosed and managed globally.” According to a report issued by Grand View Research: “the global diabetic retinopathy market size was estimated at USD $9.48 Billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030. One of the main factors expected to fuel market expansion is the growing incidence of diabetes in older individuals and the rising prevalence of blindness caused by diabetes. The introduction of novel diagnostic technologies and treatments and the increased awareness are driving the market expansion.” Active healthcare/tech companies active in the markets include: Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA).

The Metastat report continued: “Moreover, AI is not confined to diagnosis alone; it extends its influence on the realm of personalized treatment strategies. Tailoring interventions based on individual patient profiles; AI algorithms enhance the efficacy of therapeutic approaches. This marks a significant departure from conventional one-size-fits-all methodologies, allowing for more precise and targeted treatment plans. The continuous evolution of AI models also holds promise for prognostic applications in diabetic retinopathy. Predictive analytics, driven by machine learning algorithms, analyzes diverse patient data to forecast the progression of the disease. This foresight equips healthcare providers with valuable information to strategize long-term management plans, optimizing outcomes for patients with diabetic retinopathy.”

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) and Ainnova Request Pre-Submission Meeting with US FDA for VisionAI Platform Technology - Avant Technologies, Inc. (“Avant” or the “Company”), and its JV partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., (Ainnova), a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that The Center for Devices and Radiological Health of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received the company’s submission package requesting a pre-submission meeting with the FDA for its VisionAI platform technology and is now under review.

Ainnova is requesting a pre-submission meeting with the FDA’s review team to discuss any questions and/or concerns about its proposed formal submission, including seeking advice to finalize the protocol and obtain agency guidance for a clinical trial of its VisionAI platform in the early detection of diabetic retinopathy. A pre-submission meeting allows companies to clarify regulatory requirements, get feedback on their plans, and potentially avoid delays or issues during the formal review process.

The clinical studies will aim to support an FDA 510(k) submission to obtain clearance from the regulatory agency to market its technology in the U.S.

Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), the company formed by the partnership between Avant and Ainnova to advance and commercialize Ainnova’s technology portfolio, including its VisionAI platform and its versatile retinal cameras, has worldwide licensing rights for this portfolio. The licensing rights include the U.S., where the FDA regulates drug and medical device development, so the success of Ainnova’s interactions with the FDA are paramount to marketing the technology portfolio in the United States.

Vinicio Vargas, Chief Executive Officer at Ainnova and a member of AAC’s Board of Directors, said, “This milestone reflects our two-tiered strategy, rapid deployment in low-regulation markets where VisionAI operates as a screening tool, and simultaneous progress toward FDA clearance for the U.S. market. Entering the U.S. will unlock significant commercial potential, and early engagement with regulators ensures we do so with speed, credibility, and a validated product.”

For medical device applicants like Ainnova, the FDA’s pre-submission program is useful to determine a clear regulatory pathway for the successful launch of the device, including the number of patients and the number of clinics that will be needed to generate the necessary clinical data for the FDA to make an informed decision on Ainnova’s VisionAI platform. For Avant, the pre-submission meeting will help define a precise budget for the strategic partnership’s entire FDA process. CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Avant Technologies at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-avai/

Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX) recently announced it will present preliminary data during the 2025 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) meeting from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, TUPELO, which is evaluating the safety and preliminary activity of REC-4881 for the treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP). The data will be presented as a late-breaking oral presentation during the Research Forum session on Hereditary GI cancer syndromes on Sunday, May 4, 2025 in San Diego.

“We are pleased that DDW has recognized the importance of our data in addressing the unmet needs of the FAP patient population, where no FDA-approved therapies currently exist,” said Najat Khan, PhD, Chief R&D Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at Recursion. “MEK 1/2 inhibition for the potential treatment of FAP was identified through our AI-powered Recursion OS platform, which analyzed cellular models of APC gene loss to uncover a potential first-in-disease treatment. We look forward to sharing our preliminary findings in our upcoming DDW presentation in May.”

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, recently announced Tempus Loop, a new oncology-focused platform for target discovery and validation. Loop is Tempus’ proprietary approach to novel target identification that integrates real-world patient data (RWD) with human-derived biological models and CRISPR-screens, all leveraging AI to rapidly uncover insights for pre-clinical therapeutic development.

One of the biggest industry challenges has been translating promising preclinical experiments into treatments that can benefit patients. Conventional approaches in target discovery and validation rely on cell lines or animal models, which may not be reliable representations of human tumors. Loop’s approach is uniquely powerful because it leverages Tempus’ rich RWD to identify patient subpopulations with similar clinical, pathologic, and molecular patterns, followed by use of systems biological approaches to help reveal novel target genes and multimodal signatures. These signatures allow Tempus to seamlessly map patient subcohorts to relevant patient-derived organoids (PDOs), which the company has been expanding for years. By ensuring continuity between RWD and PDOs, Tempus can validate targets using high-throughput functional screens in models that more closely reflect patient attributes. This seamless integration—RWD to PDO and back—can help to enable rapid hypothesis generation and testing in the most relevant disease models, accelerating target discovery and validation.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), a leader in AI-driven drug discovery, recently announced that it has made significant progress along the continuum of biomarker discovery, drug discovery and drug repurposing. These latest developments build upon Predictive’s ongoing initiative to combine its in-house biomarker identification platform with its AI screening capabilities. Identifying new indications using active machine learning and a biobank of patient derived dissociated tumor cells (DTCs) represents a novel and commercially sustainable approach to repurposing abandoned oncology drugs.

“This efficient screening approach on a small, curated cohort of abandoned drugs identified three compounds that warrant further exploration in tumor indications that have never been examined in this way,” said Dr. Arlette Uihlein, SVP of Translational Medicine and Drug Discovery and Medical Director at Predictive Oncology. “The work that we have done successfully demonstrates our ability to utilize our active machine learning and biobank of tumor samples to capture patient response heterogeneity in less than 12 weeks.”

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”) recently announced U.S. FDA approval of its innovative yield enhancement production process. This innovative process has demonstrated an ability to increase production yields by approximately 20% from the same starting plasma volume.

“This approval represents a pivotal milestone for ADMA, unlocking the opportunity for meaningful acceleration in our revenue and earnings trajectory beginning in late 2025 and accelerating further into 2026 and beyond,” said Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADMA. “As the first U.S. producer of plasma-derived products to achieve regulatory approval for its innovative yield enhancement production process, ADMA continues to demonstrate its leadership in modernizing and advancing plasma fractionation through agile, forward-thinking scientific development and execution. We commend our team for driving this novel process from concept to approval with speed and capital efficiency, and we thank the FDA for its thorough and timely review as well as the Agency’s commitment to expanding immune globulin access for immunocompromised patients. Looking ahead, we are excited to continue to advance our internal R&D platform—further optimizing production capabilities and progressing novel pipeline programs, most notably SG-001, our pre-clinical, investigative hyperimmune globulin targeting S. pneumonia, which exemplify our commitment to product and process innovation.”

