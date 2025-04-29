Nexans secures significant contract for Malta-Sicily second interconnector

_PRESS RELEASE_

Nexans has been awarded a significant contract by Interconnect Malta (ICM) to deliver high-voltage subsea cable for Malta’s second interconnector. The cables for this project will be produced at Nexans’ facility in Charleston, USA.

The project will support grid stability and contribute to Malta’s energy strategy to meet its 2030 climate and energy targets.

By reinforcing the country’s electricity network, the interconnector will play a key role in Malta’s long-term decarbonization efforts.

This contract further strengthens Nexans’ position as a trusted partner in power transmission and critical energy infrastructure.

Paris, April 29th, 2025 – Nexans, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services, specializing in the offshore wind market and subsea interconnectors, has been awarded a significant contract by Interconnect Malta (ICM) to deliver the second Malta-Sicily interconnector. This new high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) link will reinforce Malta’s electricity system, ensuring a stable and resilient energy supply. The cables for this project will be produced at Nexans’ facility in Charleston, USA. It also reinforces Nexans’ longstanding commitment to supporting Malta’s energy independence and economic development.

The 225 MW interconnector will operate at 220 kV and consists of subsea cable linking Maghtab, Malta, and Ragusa, Sicily. It will be installed in parallel with the existing interconnector, previously delivered by Nexans in 2015.

As part of Malta’s national energy strategy, the project will increase security of supply, integrate more renewable energy sources, and support the country’s 2030 climate and energy targets. By strengthening Malta’s connection to the European grid, it will improve grid stability and foster economic growth through a more reliable power supply.



"We are proud to contribute to Malta’s energy infrastructure," said Pascal Radue, EVP Power Transmission Business Group at Nexans. "Delivering this second interconnector strengthens the energy link between Malta and Sicily, ensuring long-term stability for the country’s electricity supply. Building on our longstanding partnership with Interconnect Malta, this project also plays a key role in supporting the country’s transition toward a climate-neutral economy and enabling further investment in renewable energy.”



"This interconnector is a key milestone for Malta’s electricity network," said Ismail D’Amato, CEO at Interconnect Malta (ICM). "By adding a second connection, we are increasing security of supply, increasing grid resilience, and ensuring that Malta has access to reliable and efficient power transmission for years to come. We are pleased to partner with Nexans once again on this project."



With this project, Nexans continues to reinforce its role as a key partner in power transmission, delivering high-quality, high-performance cable solutions and innovative technology for critical energy infrastructure worldwide.



About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2024, Nexans generated €7.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: PWR-Transmission, PWR-Grid, PWR-Connect and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication

Mael Evin (Havas Paris)

Tel.: +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91

nexans_h@havas.com







Olivier Daban

Olivier.daban@nexans.com







Tilla Myhre

tilla.myhre@nexans.com Investor relations

Audrey Bourgeois

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43

audrey.bourgeois@nexans.com





Attachment