USA Today Names HealthEquity to its Top 25 Workplaces

DRAPER, Utah, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity"), the nation’s largest health savings account (HSA) administrator, today announced it has been named a USA Today Top Workplace for 2025, ranking 23rd nationwide for companies with more than 2,500 employees. This is HealthEquity’s fourth consecutive year on the coveted list, and it is the only company from the healthcare benefits industry to be ranked in the Top 25.

“This award is a testament to our incredible teammates who show up every day—wherever they are—with purpose, passion, and care for one another. They’ve proven that a thriving culture isn’t bound by office walls. It’s built through trust, inclusion, and a shared commitment to making work meaningful, no matter the location.” said HealthEquity President and CEO Scott Cutler.

HealthEquity was recognized for its remote-first approach, which allows more than 90 percent of teammates to work primarily from home while also being able to gather together at the company’s Utah headquarters and in locations around the country to plan, ideate and celebrate. This flexibility supports work-life balance and enables employees to design their day around what works best for their productivity and commitments in their personal lives.

“Working remotely has transformed my everyday life in countless ways, but what I cherish most is the ability to cook fresh, gluten-free meals in my own kitchen,” said Lindsay Jump, HealthEquity Marketing Specialist. “For someone with celiac, it’s not just about convenience — it’s about control, health, and peace of mind.”

HealthEquity provides a benefits offering focused on helping their teammates achieve work-life harmony, anchored by a culture of belonging. From fostering a flexible remote work environment to encouraging time off and self-care, team member benefits’ underscore HealthEquity’s commitment to improving the lives of their teammates.

Beyond traditional health benefits, team members can engage in adventure accounts, mental health support, wellness programs with stipends, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, commuter benefits, dedicated time off for volunteering, an unlimited PTO program for salaried teammates called “MyTime” and all teammates enjoy thirteen paid holidays. Teammates also have access to resource groups and the company’s social collaboration platform which gives every teammate a voice and reflects the company's commitment to holistic health for all teammates.

“Our Spring Health benefit has definitely helped me be more mindful about my mental health and has given me some support that I wouldn’t have normally sought out on my own,” said Donneisha Tank, HealthEquity Business Solutions Analyst who credited the company for getting her the resources to take care of her mental health.

USA Today’s Top Workplaces list is based entirely on feedback from team members through an independent survey process that measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. The 2025 survey included employees from 2,251 companies.

