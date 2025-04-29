Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Announces New Contract Between Subsidiary SG Echo and Troy Vines

MIAMI, FL, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) ("Safe & Green Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announces a new construction contract between the Company’s subsidiary, SG Echo, LLC (“SG Echo”) and Troy Vines, Inc. (“Troy Vines”), a Midland, Texas-based concrete supply business.

Under the terms of the contract SG Echo is to rebuild Troy Vines’ overhead bin system at one of its Odessa, Texas plants. This contract represents a new business venture for SG Echo, which was facilitated by the Company’s recent County Line Industrial acquisition. The contract also represents synergies between the SG Echo and the Company’s Olenox business, where SG Echo can capitalize on opportunities in the oil and gas industrial markets, particularly in Texas.

Safe & Green Holdings CEO Michael McLaren commented, “We are already experiencing the benefits from our recent strategic acquisition of County Line with similar contracts to what we achieved with Troy Vines, where we are identifying providers both within our oil and gas customer base who have additional construction and repair needs, as well as outside that industry where we can help providers optimize operations through plant repairs and construction projects. We believe that there continues to be significant opportunity to expand our revenue opportunities while looking beyond the industry to create additional shareholder value. We look forward to continued growth both through this acquisition strategy and the expansion of relationships within our network.”

About Olenox Corp.

Olenox Corp. is an advanced energy company focused on oil and gas production, energy services, and energy technologies. Olenox specializes in acquiring and revitalizing distressed energy assets, leveraging proprietary technologies to enhance production while minimizing environmental impact.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the Company’s subsidiary, SG Echo, LLC, entering into a new construction contract with Troy Vines, Inc. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully fulfill the construction contract with Troy Vines, Inc., the effect of government regulation, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

CORE IR

516 222 2560

investors@safeandgreenholdings.com



