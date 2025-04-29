Rapid7’s Command Platform Launches Unified Threat-Informed Remediation

BOSTON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced a series of powerful enhancements to its Command Platform. With unified threat-informed remediation, Rapid7 now offers security teams platform-level remediation capabilities across exposure management and threat detection and response, resulting in greater visibility, alignment, collaboration, and security outcomes. In addition, Rapid7 stands behind these security outcomes with financial coverage through Breach Protection Warranty , giving customers confidence that they’re not only protected from threats – but also providing peace of mind should a breach occur.

Security teams face an increasingly expanding attack surface, made more complex by a fragmented approach to security tools and continued distribution of ownership and responsibility of IT operations and security. To take command of their attack surface, automated remediation across an organization's full ecosystem is critical. This next version of the Command Platform helps security teams transform their exposure and threat remediation processes by proactively identifying, prioritizing, and remediating critical exposures faster and with greater precision.

The new enhancements provide integrated remediation of all vulnerabilities, whether they come from a native Rapid7 scanner or a third-party vulnerability management tool, in addition to AI-powered and automated prioritization for threat investigation. They also include Active Remediation with Velociraptor, allowing Rapid7 to take action on customers’ behalf to remove malicious artifacts with precision, effectively responding to exposures and threat signals before they become incidents.

“Security teams are overwhelmed with alerts—they’re asking for clarity, prioritization, and outcomes,” said Craig Adams, chief product officer at Rapid7. “It’s not enough to simply detect threats; teams need the context to act quickly and the confidence that issues will be resolved. With our latest version of the Command Platform, we’re giving customers a cohesive, continuous, and trusted understanding of their entire attack surface—alongside the intelligent automation to prioritize threats and remediate them fast.”

Among the key updates of threat-informed remediation on Rapid7’s Command Platform:

Unified Vulnerability Management Across Ecosystems : Rapid7 continues to expand support for third-party vulnerabilities, helping organizations consolidate and act on risk signals across disparate security tools. With vendor-agnostic dashboards, reporting, and centralized workflows, security teams can now prioritize vulnerabilities across their entire ecosystem, streamline remediation, and track progress with confidence.

Rapid7 continues to expand support for third-party vulnerabilities, helping organizations consolidate and act on risk signals across disparate security tools. With vendor-agnostic dashboards, reporting, and centralized workflows, security teams can now prioritize vulnerabilities across their entire ecosystem, streamline remediation, and track progress with confidence. Fully Integrated Automation into the Remediation Process : Security teams can use Remediation Hub workflows to automate asset owner notifications and manual tasks. This reduces administrative overhead, improves communication efficiency, speeds up remediation and offers a unified progress view to comprehensively track remediation across hybrid environments.

Security teams can use Remediation Hub workflows to automate asset owner notifications and manual tasks. This reduces administrative overhead, improves communication efficiency, speeds up remediation and offers a unified progress view to comprehensively track remediation across hybrid environments. Transparent, Trustworthy AI-Powered Triage : This new triage experience in Rapid7’s AI detection and response platform, InsightIDR, gives security analysts unprecedented visibility into the decisions made by the Rapid7 AI Engine. A redesigned alert details interface highlights the key data inputs and reasoning behind each AI-driven triage decision, helping teams build trust and seamlessly integrate automation into their workflows. The new “AI Suggested Disposition” field enables faster investigation and resolution by allowing users to sort, filter, and bulk action alerts triaged by AI.

This new triage experience in Rapid7’s AI detection and response platform, InsightIDR, gives security analysts unprecedented visibility into the decisions made by the Rapid7 AI Engine. A redesigned alert details interface highlights the key data inputs and reasoning behind each AI-driven triage decision, helping teams build trust and seamlessly integrate automation into their workflows. The new “AI Suggested Disposition” field enables faster investigation and resolution by allowing users to sort, filter, and bulk action alerts triaged by AI. Active Remediation With Velociraptor : Once a threat is contained, the work shouldn’t stop there. With this new capability of Velociraptor, Rapid7 now performs advanced remediation actions on customers’ behalf—removing malware remnants, restoring registry settings, and returning affected assets to a secure state. This reduces dwell time and helps organizations bounce back faster, often before they’ve had time to react manually.

Once a threat is contained, the work shouldn’t stop there. With this new capability of Velociraptor, Rapid7 now performs advanced remediation actions on customers’ behalf—removing malware remnants, restoring registry settings, and returning affected assets to a secure state. This reduces dwell time and helps organizations bounce back faster, often before they’ve had time to react manually. Breach Protection Warranty : In addition to the enhancements around AI-triage and remediation with Velociraptor, Managed Threat Complete (MTC) Ultimate customers can now confidently manage the financial impact of a cyberattack with up to $1,000,000 in breach-related coverage embedded directly into the service. This includes expenses related to forensic investigations, legal counsel, post-incident response, and public relations. In addition, Rapid7’s service is the only offering to include unlimited incident response (IR), removing the cost of IR engagements required by other providers. With the financial benefit not offset by additional fees, customers reduce complexity in breach response planning.



To learn more about Unified Threat-Informed Remediation, visit https://www.rapid7.com/blog/post/2025/04/29/from-exposure-to-assurance-unified-remediation-across-the-security-lifecycle/ .

Rapid7 will also be showcasing these capabilities live at RSA Conference in San Francisco, April 28 - May 1.

