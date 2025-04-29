NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of National Apprenticeship Day on April 30, HII (NYSE: HII), the nation’s largest military shipbuilder and all-domain defense provider, is highlighting the thousands of HII apprentices who are helping build the most advanced ships and technologies for our national security.

National Apprenticeship Day is a nationwide celebration established by the U.S. Department of Labor to recognize the importance of connecting individuals to meaningful careers and assisting employers in building a skilled workforce. This year National Apprenticeship Day moved to the spring, with its traditional weeklong celebration to resume in 2026.

Through registered apprenticeship programs offered at each of its three divisions, HII is developing the next generation of skilled professionals in the industry. Apprenticeship is a key focus of HII’s “Build It” hiring campaign, which launched in May 2024.

“HII’s apprenticeship programs are more than just job training opportunities, they’re a powerful bridge to fulfilling a life-long career,” said Edmond Hughes, HII’s executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “We can’t win without them! Our apprentices are the foundation of our skilled workforce and each one plays a critical role in building ships to advance our national defense.”

Photos accompanying this release are available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-to-celebrate-national-apprenticeship-day/.

HII’s three industry-leading apprenticeship programs are:

The Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School in Virginia, which offers four- to eight-year, tuition-free apprenticeships in 19 trades and seven optional programs. Founded in 1919 and accredited by the Council for Occupational Education, the school is certified to offer associate’s degrees of applied science in maritime technology in 26 educational programs. Apprentices work a 40-hour week and are paid for all work, including time spent in academic classes. In 2023, the school was selected for the U.S. Department of Labor’s apprenticeship ambassador program.

The Ingalls Shipbuilding Apprentice School in Mississippi, is a competitive workforce development initiative designed in partnership with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to prepare future shipbuilders through specialized training in one of 15 registered Department of Labor apprentice programs. Since its inception in 1952, the program has produced more than 4,000 graduates who have gone on to support operations at Ingalls Shipbuilding. The 600 apprentices currently enrolled earn competitive wages and receive a comprehensive benefit package upon entering the program. This allows them to receive an education, build work ethic and gain experience through classes and on-the-job training.

The Mission Technologies’ Global Security group offers three apprenticeship programs, two of which are within the nuclear and environmental services portfolio that partner with the nuclear operator apprenticeship programs at Newport News Nuclear BWXT (N3B) in Los Alamos, New Mexico, and at Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) near Aiken, South Carolina. The third Mission Technologies program is in the fleet sustainment portfolio and focuses on providing students with experience in the maintenance, repair and modernization of U.S. Navy ships.



Across the company, HII is committed to providing hands-on, structured training for apprentices and partnering with two- and four-year colleges and universities, as well as making investments in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) at elementary, middle and high schools near all three divisions.

To learn more about apprenticeships and career opportunities at HII, please visit www.HII.com.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

