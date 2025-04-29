Grön Introduces New 100% Solventless Hash Rosin Pearls and MEGAs





PORTLAND, Ore., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), the Mother of All Edibles, founded by Christine Apple, the acclaimed leader behind one of the industry’s most innovative and handcrafted edible brands, today announced the launch of its new premium collection made with 100% solventless hash rosin. With a bold new aesthetic and elevated vibe, Rosin Pearls and Rosin MEGAs mark an exciting product extension within Grön’s portfolio.

“This premium collection was crafted for today’s cannabis connoisseur who seeks bold, terp-forward flavors and the full-spectrum experience,” said Christine Apple, CEO and Founder of Grön. “With 100% solventless hash rosin at its core, the Rosin line captures the full essence of the plant, its flavor, aroma, and effects, while honoring the integrity of the flower. It’s our boldest, most terpene-rich collection yet and a true reflection of our commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and unforgettable taste.”

Grön’s rosin process begins with premium, fresh frozen cannabis to capture the plant's full-spectrum richness at its peak. Through gentle ice water extraction and pure solventless pressing methods, Grön creates a golden rosin that delivers consistent, reliable effects in every dose.

Wrapped in sleek, dark packaging and crafted with premium ingredients, Grön’s rosin-infused Pearls deliver a vibrant, fruit-forward experience that perfectly balances bold flavor with full-spectrum effects. Each pack contains 100mg of THC, with 10mg per Pearl. Available in three (3) new flavors:

Orange Yuzu (Sativa) - A big, bold flavor with a tangy twist, these Pearls will wake up your taste buds and help you seize the day. It’s like a sunrise in your mouth — zesty, bright, and bursting with energy.



- A big, bold flavor with a tangy twist, these Pearls will wake up your taste buds and help you seize the day. It’s like a sunrise in your mouth — zesty, bright, and bursting with energy. Electric Honeydew (Hybrid) - Electrifyingly sweet, these Pearls are like biting into a melon plucked straight from the vine — bold, bright, and buzzing with flavor!



- Electrifyingly sweet, these Pearls are like biting into a melon plucked straight from the vine — bold, bright, and buzzing with flavor! Dragon Punch (Indica) - Sweet, a little wild, these Pearls are perfect for tapping out after a long day.



Grön’s new Rosin MEGAs are crafted for those who crave bold flavor and a full-spectrum cannabis experience. Made with premium solventless hash rosin, our lineup varies by state, featuring either a single 100mg THC MEGA or a two-piece pack with two (2) 50mg THC MEGAs. Now available in three (3) vibrant new flavors:

Baja Blaze (Sativa) - A sour & sweet wave of flavor, this MEGA offers a taste of paradise turned all the way up!



- A sour & sweet wave of flavor, this MEGA offers a taste of paradise turned all the way up! Peach Mango (Hybrid) - A burst of sun-drenched peach and lush mango, finished with a tart snap that is smooth, bright and built for feel-good escapes.



- A burst of sun-drenched peach and lush mango, finished with a tart snap that is smooth, bright and built for feel-good escapes. Cherry Cola (Indica) - A rich, fizzy flavor with a deep cherry finish and notes of nostalgia. Smooth, sweet, and perfect for winding down



The Grön Rosin collection is available starting:

April 28, 2025 - Arizona

May 13, 2025 - New Jersey

May 26, 2025 - Oregon

June 03, 2025 - Illinois

June 19, 2025 - Missouri

Summer 2025 - New York

For a full list of product availability, check out the Grön dispensary tracker: https://eatgron.com/where-to-buy/ .

About Grön

Grön is one of North America’s leading producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers and confectioners uses only high-quality ingredients and cutting-edge innovation to create memorable cannabis experiences. Grön products are available across the United States, including Arizona, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Illinois, and Canada.

Media Contact

Oak PR

Raquel Heras

raquel@oakpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a9d873f-3d7d-4085-b455-19482d54914b