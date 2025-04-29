Varonis Enhances Threat Detection and Response Capabilities with Agentic AI

MIAMI and SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA Conference Booth N-5658 -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the data security leader, today announced the addition of agentic AI to help power its industry-leading Managed Data Detection and Response (MDDR) offering.

Modern adversaries are weaponizing AI and overwhelming security teams with waves of automated attacks. The only way to stay ahead is to fight AI with AI.

Varonis’ agentic AI operates autonomously, performing a variety of approved actions independently to speed up triage, investigation, and containment before feeding prioritized incidents to an expert analyst on the Varonis MDDR team.

“Varonis MDDR customers have a world-class team of human analysts supported by an army of hyper-efficient robots working around the clock to keep their data safe from threats,” said Varonis CEO, President, and Co-founder Yaki Faitelson.

Varonis agents perform tasks such as correlating log data, associating IP addresses with known threat actors, and eliminating noise so human analysts can focus on more complex tasks. Agents improve over time by actively learning from historical incidents and analyst feedback.

Agentic AI allows Varonis MDDR to deliver effortless data security outcomes for customers with 24x7 monitoring and an industry-best SLA.

Varonis’ agentic AI capabilities are now available as a native capability in Varonis MDDR .

