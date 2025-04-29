Basil Bangs Introduces Premium Picnic Blankets to Canada

MONTREAL, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian lifestyle brand Basil Bangs is excited to bring its much-loved Picnic Blankets collection to Canada, available now at basilbangs.ca. Known for its elegant outdoor umbrellas and playful homewares, Basil Bangs extends its signature blend of style, functionality, and durability to the art of outdoor lounging with these thoughtfully designed picnic blankets.

Built for life outdoors, the Basil Bangs picnic blankets are designed to be beautiful, practical, and long-lasting. With a focus on premium materials and easy care, these blankets make it easier than ever to enjoy spontaneous moments outside—whether it’s a sunny afternoon in the park, a beach day by the lake, or a backyard gathering with family and friends. As spring invites us to spend more time outdoors, they’re the perfect companion for embracing the season in style.

“The Basil Bangs picnic blanket is really about embracing the outdoors with ease and style,” says Mike Durante, co-founder at Basil Bangs. “We wanted to offer Canadians a blanket that’s not only beautiful but also practical enough to handle real-life adventures, from damp grass to sandy beaches.”

Collection Highlights

Water-Resistant Base: Keeps you dry and comfortable on damp grass, sand, or dewy mornings.



Soft, Quilted Top Layer: Designed for comfort with beautiful signature prints exclusive to Basil Bangs.



Compact & Portable: Rolls up neatly with an integrated carry handle and adjustable strap for easy transport.



Perfect for Any Occasion: Ideal for picnics, beach days, camping trips, festivals, or backyard lounging.



Available in a variety of vibrant patterns and timeless designs, the collection reflects Basil Bangs’ signature aesthetic—playful yet refined, colorful yet classic. The full range of picnic blankets is now available on Basil Bangs website, with shipping across Canada and customer support based in Montreal.

About Basil Bangs

Founded in Sydney, Australia, Basil Bangs designs high-quality products that celebrate the outdoors and everyday life. From patio umbrellas and outdoor furniture to bean bags , picnic blankets, and homewares, the brand is known for its commitment to durable craftsmanship, thoughtful details, and standout designs. With Canadian fulfillment and support based in Montreal, Basil Bangs continues to bring relaxed luxury and practical beauty to outdoor living across Canada.