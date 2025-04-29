Business Continuity and Operational Resilience Management Market on a Steady Growth Path: Projected to Grow Through 2030 at CAGR 8.08%

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Business Continuity and Operational Resilience Management Market, projecting a compound annual growth rate of 8.08% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: Business Continuity and Operational Resilience Management, 2025, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Business Continuity and Operational Resilience Management, 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.08% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic business continuity landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in Business Continuity Solutions

In an era where business resilience is vital to organizational survival, Business Continuity and Operational Resilience Management has become a cornerstone strategy for organizations seeking to ensure operational stability, mitigate risks, and safeguard critical processes. From banking and finance to healthcare, retail, telecom, and manufacturing, enterprises are increasingly adopting advanced business continuity solutions to minimize downtime, maintain service delivery, protect data, and enhance organizational agility in the face of disruptions.

According to Sahil Dhamgaye, Analyst at QKS Group, “Business continuity solutions are no longer just about managing disruptions, they’re essential for ensuring resilience, minimizing operational downtime, and protecting critical business functions. With the integration of AI, advanced analytics, and real-time monitoring, leading vendors in the business continuity space are redefining how organizations prepare for and recover from unexpected events.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional business continuity solution adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional business continuity solution adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top business continuity solution vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top business continuity solution vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in business continuity solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in business continuity solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics are transforming business continuity solutions to enhance risk mitigation, improve response times, and ensure seamless recovery during disruptions.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Archer IRM, Premier Continuum, MetricStream, ServiceNow, SAI360, LogicManager, Diligent, Fusion Risk Management, LogicGate, NAVEX, Everbridge, Ascent Business, Veoci, Riskonnect, Ncontracts, MEGA International, Origami Risk, Perpetuuiti, SafetyCulture, Corporater, Onspring, Protecht, Interfacing Technologies.

Why This Matters for Business Continuity Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of business continuity solution providers, these insights are crucial for identifying emerging market opportunities, refining strategic initiatives, and staying ahead of growing competition. As organizations increasingly prioritize resilience and risk management, vendors must ensure their solutions offer comprehensive disaster recovery, seamless business continuity, and real-time response capabilities that deliver long-term value and operational stability.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

Market Share: Business Continuity and Operational Resilience Management, 2024, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-business-continuity-and-operational-resilience-management-2024-worldwide-2332

Market Forecast: Business Continuity and Operational Resilience Management, 2025-2030, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-business-continuity-and-operational-resilience-management-2025-2030-worldwide-2136

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on business continuity market

on business continuity market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the business continuity market

report on the business continuity market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhUQYdKd90A

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/business-continuity-and-operational-resilience-management-market-on-a-steady-growth-path-projected-to-grow-through-2030-at-cagr-8-08-1137

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/