CompTIA champions workforce talent, securing our future tech footprint, and the impact of the secure by design movement at TechNet Cyber 2025

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preparing the tech workforce to perform at a high level using critical technologies in high-stakes environments, investigating the impact of artificial intelligence and post-quantum cryptography and outlining the ramifications of the secure by design movement will be addressed by CompTIA at TechNet Cyber 2025.

Dr. James Stanger, chief technology evangelist for CompTIA, will speak at three sessions at the conference May 6-8 at the Baltimore Convention Center.

“We’ve witnessed massive tectonic shifts in the upskilling and tech landscape over the last year,” said Stanger. “I’m excited to talk with industry leaders and map out new educational and tech topologies with them. We’re going to have some lively discussions as we identify critical new skills combinations needed in the workforce.

On May 6, Stanger is among the panelists who will discuss “Navigating and Implementing DoD Cyber Workforce Qualifications (8140).” The DoD 8140 Qualification Program, which offers a comprehensive approach to managing cybersecurity workforce talent, has moved into the implementation phase. Panelists will offer guidance on meeting impending deadlines, deciphering work roles, mapping credentials and assessments to skills, navigating the marketplace, and providing qualification options from certification bodies and other entities. They’ll also discuss ramifications of the latest Trump Administration executive orders on the tech workforce.

Stanger will next moderate the session titled “Analyzing Today's Attack Surface: How AI and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Are Changing Workflows in Hybrid Environments” on May 7. The discussion will include representatives from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), General Dynamics Information Technology and VectraAI discussing how traditional IT and cybersecurity workflows and approaches are changing in the face of AI and post-quantum computing. Conference attendees who participate in this session are eligible to receive up to two (2) continuing education credits for renewal of select CompTIA certifications.[1]

Also on May 7, Stanger will speak at “Secure by Design Next Steps,” examining security weaknesses in software development and the actions and approaches that are necessary to transform long-standing, problematic practices.

In his role as chief technology evangelist, Dr. Stanger works with IT professionals, hiring managers and executives worldwide to identify critical skills and help build CompTIA’s education programs. He has shared his expertise in IT security, open source, network administration and other areas with organizations in the public and private sectors, including aerospace, defense, education technology, telecommunications and others.

About CompTIA

CompTIA Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

[1] CompTIA A+, Cloud+, DataSys+, Linux+, Network+ or Security+.