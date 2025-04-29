COMSOL Conference 2025 to Kick Off in Boston

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMSOL, a global leader in modeling and simulation software, announced that the first stop of its worldwide COMSOL Conference 2025 tour will be held in Boston, MA, on October 8–10. The COMSOL Conference provides a space for engineers, scientists, and researchers to showcase their modeling and simulation work, exchange ideas, and learn new modeling techniques.

“The COMSOL Conference has always been a tremendous help to me,” said Paul Belk, fellow for Boston Scientific. “It's my best chance to collaborate and exchange techniques with people facing the same challenges as I am. Everyone there —COMSOL's applications engineers, keynote speakers, and engineers running simulations — is accessible and has thoughtful perspectives to share.”

Program highlights of the 2025 event include:

Keynote talks by industry leaders; previous keynote speakers include Sonos, Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory, Abbott, and Lockheed Martin, among others

Interactive presentations by engineers and researchers from different fields

Minicourses that help users get the most out of the COMSOL Multiphysics ® software and its add-on products

software and its add-on products Demo stations where attendees can receive 1-on-1 guidance from COMSOL applications engineers

An exclusive look at an upcoming version of the COMSOL ® software

software Awards ceremony and social activities





Fostering knowledge exchange between COMSOL engineers, keynote speakers, poster and slideshow presenters, and attendees is a top priority of the conference. "Our main goal with the conferences is to create a space for our users that sparks creativity and innovation, whether through the keynote talks, technical minicourses, demo stations, or even conversations during the session breaks," said Margaret Lemus, VP of marketing at COMSOL. "It's a great opportunity for COMSOL Multiphysics users to hear from others about how they've used the software and discuss the physics problems they're solving in their work."

Showcase Your Work

For those interested in showcasing their use of simulation through a poster or slideshow presentation at the conference, the program committee is accepting abstracts through July 11, 2025. To learn more about the presentation options and deadlines and submit an abstract, visit the Showcase Your Work page on the conference website: https://www.comsol.com/conference/showcase-your-work/boston.

All accepted submissions will be considered for the COMSOL Conference Best Paper and Best Poster awards. After the live event, accepted works are published in the online proceedings on the COMSOL website. Last year's proceedings, for reference: https://www.comsol.com/papers-presentations/2024.





To learn more about the COMSOL Conference 2025 Boston and register, visit the conference website at https://www.comsol.com/conference/boston.

The COMSOL Conference 2025 is also making stops in the Netherlands and China.

About COMSOL

COMSOL (https://www.comsol.com/) is a global provider of simulation software for product design and research to technical enterprises, research labs, and universities. Its COMSOL Multiphysics® product is an integrated software environment for creating physics-based models and simulation apps. A particular strength is its ability to account for coupled or multiphysics phenomena. Add-on products expand the simulation platform for electromagnetics, structural, acoustics, fluid flow, heat transfer, and chemical applications. Interfacing tools enable the integration of COMSOL Multiphysics simulations with all major technical computing and CAD tools on the CAE market. Simulation experts rely on COMSOL Compiler™ and COMSOL Server™ to distribute apps to their design teams, manufacturing departments, test laboratories, and customers throughout the world. Founded in 1986, COMSOL has 16 offices worldwide and extends its reach with a network of distributors.

