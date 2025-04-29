Vilkyškių pieninė AB annual information for the year 2024

Vilkyškių pieninė AB introduce audited seperated and consolidated annual reporting for the year 2024, approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Company informs that the Ex-Date, since which Vilkyškių pieninė AB shares (VLP1L, ISIN kodas LT0000127508) bought via stock exchange with settlement cycle T+2 do not provide the right to dividends for year 2024, is 13 May 2025.

Vilija Milaševičiutė

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu

Attachment