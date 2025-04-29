VE3 Announces the Appointment of Chris Brocklesby and Lord Kulveer Ranger as Non-Executive Directors to Its UK Board

LONDON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VE3, a leading innovator in AI and digital solutions, today announced the appointment of two distinguished industry leaders, Chris Brocklesby and Lord Kulveer Ranger, as Non-Executive Directors to its UK Board. This strategic development reinforces VE3’s global approach to innovation governance and supports our mission to scale advanced AI solutions across markets.





Chris Brocklesby, a seasoned technology and transformation leader with over 25 years of experience and a track record across top-tier organizations joins VE3’s UK Board. Bringing onboard a senior leader in technology transformation across sectors including retail, financial services, aviation, and telecoms. Most recently, he served as Chief Transformation Officer at Post Office, where he led large-scale digital and retail modernization efforts. Prior to that, Chris held CIO positions at Dunelm, Vodafone, easyJet and Tesco Bank where he has consistently driven innovation, cloud migration, and agile operating models. Known for his ability to deliver complex change in high-impact, customer-facing environments, Chris’s experience managing large tech teams and building future-ready tech cultures will be instrumental in advancing our transformative and innovative journey with our solutions and products.

"I am very pleased to be joining the Board of VE3. This is an exciting time for the business and I am looking forward to supporting Manish and the team in the next phase of growth and success,” added Chris Brocklesby.





Lord Kulveer Ranger, a distinguished member of the House of Lords with over 25 years of leadership across public service, business, and technology, also joins the Board. He had previously served as a senior executive at Atos, leading international strategy and communications for the global digital transformation leader. A recognized innovator in digital policy and infrastructure, Lord Ranger was previously instrumental in delivering digital initiatives in the UK—including the implementation of the London Oyster card, the capital’s cycle hire scheme, and the early roadmap for electric vehicle adoption. As Director for Environment and Digital London under Mayor Boris Johnson, he helped establish London’s first digital office and championed initiatives like Tech City and the England 2018 World Cup bid. He is an active member of the House of Lords Science and Technology Committee, co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Digital Money and Digital Markets, and vice-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for AI. As a highly respected voice in digital innovation and governance, Lord Ranger’s insight will be instrumental in advancing VE3’s AI-driven solutions and platforms like PromptX and MatchX.

"I am delighted to join the UK Board of VE3. I was aware of them from my experience in the sector and of their reputation as a highly respected challenger in the digital services market. Their success has been based on a combination of razor-like customer focus and the development of well-informed digital products. I look forward to supporting their impressive growth trajectory as they continue to deliver quality, value, and innovative services to their growing customer base,” said Lord Kulveer Ranger.

“We are excited to welcome Chris and Lord Ranger to our UK Board,” said Manish Garg, UK Director at VE3. “Their leadership, combined with their extensive expertise in technology innovation, governance, and digital transformation, will be invaluable as we drive forward our mission to revolutionize industries through AI and data-driven solutions. Their appointments will play a pivotal role in shaping the next chapter of VE3’s global growth journey.”

The appointments mark a major milestone for VE3, reinforcing its commitment to bold leadership, responsible innovation, and shaping the future of intelligent business operations.

VE3 is a global leader in AI, data and cloud solutions. Through platforms like PromptX and MatchX, VE3 helps organizations harness the power of AI to drive intelligent automation, operational excellence, and market innovation.

