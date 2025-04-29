RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

ROANOKE, Va., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2075 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 18, 2025. This is the Company’s 325th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries including Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, L.L.C.



