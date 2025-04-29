Moody's left LHV Group's ratings unchanged

The rating agency Moody's Investors Service affirmed AS LHV Pank’s and AS LHV Group’s raitings, leaving LHV Pank’s long-term deposit rating to A3 level (with positive outlook) and LHV Group’s long-term issuer rating to Baa3 (with a positiive outlook). These ratings indicate LHV's strong financial position and capitalization as well as express the expectation of further strengthening of solidity.

Moody's has assigned AS LHV Group long-term issuer ratings:

Long-term issuer rating Baa3

Senior unsecured rating Baa3

Outlook of the ratings is positive

Moody’s affirmed the raitings assigned to AS LHV Pank:

Long- and short-term counterparty risk assessment of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr)

Long- and short-term counterparty risk rating of A3/Prime-2

Long-term bank deposit rating A3

Short-term bank deposit rating Prime-2

The long-term deposit rating carries a positive outlook

Additional information: www.moodys.com

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,160 people. As at the end of March, LHV’s banking services are being used by 465,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 113,000 active customers, and LHV Kindlustus is protecting a total of 174,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Priit Rum

Communications Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee

