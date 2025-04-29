Gevo to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 13, 2025

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that it will host a conference call on May 13, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

To participate in the live call, please register through the following event weblink: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI14d4db26011d45b9871ce05b8b3c5a63

After registering, participants will be provided with a dial-in number and pin.

To listen to the conference call (audio only), please register through the following event weblink: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xd9v2i3x

A webcast replay will be available two hours after the conference call ends on May 13, 2025. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Gevo's website at www.gevo.com.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America’s future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo’s innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including SAF, motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. By investing in the backbone of rural America, Gevo’s business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. We also operate an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”) facility, further solidifying America’s leadership in energy innovation. Additionally, Gevo owns the world’s first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals. Gevo’s market-driven “pay for performance” approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes, helps ensure value is delivered to our local economy. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, see www.gevo.com.

PUBLIC AFFAIRS CONTACT

Heather Manuel

VP of Stakeholder Engagement & Partnerships

PR@gevo.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Eric Frey, PhD

VP of Corporate Development

IR@gevo.com