LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results, Highlights Strategic Expansion in Global Electric Mobility Markets

WUXI, China, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: LOBO) ("LOBO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of electric two-wheelers, electric tricycles, and off-highway electric carts, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and provided an update on key strategic initiatives.

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024:

  • Revenue: $21.2 million, an increase of 36.9% compared to $15.5 million in fiscal year 2023.
  • Gross Profit: $2.5 million, an increase of 11.2% from $2.2 million in fiscal year 2023.
  • Net Loss: $(845,841), compared to a net income of $986,471 in fiscal year 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents:$1.4 million as of December 31, 2024.
  • Total Assets: $24.0 million, up 22.0% from $19.7 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Shareholders’ Equity: $9.3 million, an increase of 64.9% compared to $5.7 million at the end of 2023.
  • Ordinary Shares Outstanding: 7,780,000 as of December 31, 2024.

CEO Commentary:

Huajian Xu, CEO of LOBO, commented,

“Fiscal year 2024 was a transformational year for LOBO EV Technologies. We strategically expanded our product portfolio and distribution networks internationally. Despite near-term pressure on profitability due to operational expansion and public company transition costs, our top-line growth reflects the strength of our brand and market positioning. We remain committed to driving innovation, enhancing operational excellence, and delivering sustainable value creation for our shareholders.”

"We are also proud to announce our strategic steps and penetration efforts to enter the rapidly growing market in Africa, Latin America and middle Asia countries. These business activities mark our ambitious in our mission to expand globally and deliver sustainable, eco-friendly, affordable mobility solutions to new markets and dedicate to the prosperous development of green economy."

Business Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024:

Product Innovation and Expansion

  • Expanded Portfolio: Introduced hundreds of new e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and off-highway electric carts to meet evolving consumer preferences.
  • Enhanced R&D Investments: Research and development expenses surged by over 500% year-over-year, reflecting LOBO’s commitment to technological leadership.

Dealer Network and Market Expansion

  • International Reach: Expanded to over 50 international dealers, establishing foundations in ASEAN, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle Asia and North America.
  • Brazil, Peru, Ukraine, Lithuania, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Tanzania, Nigeria are our critical nations and fulcrums for our distribution and market penetrations in the regional market

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025:

LOBO plans to:

  • Launch innovative AI-powered EV models to strengthen its mobility portfolio;
  • Strengthen operational controls and regulatory compliance with U.S. GAAP and SEC standards;
  • Further penetrate international markets, particularly in Latin America and Africa as well as Southeast Asia, through strategic dealer partnerships and market-specific product launches, even building factories locally;
  • Continue investing in R&D to sustain technological leadership across the global electric mobility sector.

About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.
LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer, and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles. The Company also specializes in AI-powered multimedia interactive systems and is expanding into medical technology manufacturing. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, connectivity, and automation, LOBO aims to provide intelligent, efficient, and secure mobility and healthcare solutions.
For more information, visit: https://www.loboebike.com and https://loboev.io.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ due to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). LOBO undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

For Investor and Media Inquiries, Please Contact:
HORIZON IR
Michael Wei
Email: hwey@horizonconsultancy.co


LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)
  For the year ended 
  December 31, 
  2024  2023 
Revenues $21,188,606  $15,474,918 
Cost of revenues  18,731,995   13,266,821 
Gross Profit  2,456,611   2,208,097 
         
Operating expenses        
Selling and marketing expenses  716,021   610,487 
General and administrative expenses  2,020,003   516,187 
Research and development expenses  1,663,445   262,375 
Total operating expenses  4,399,469   1,389,049 
         
Operating (loss)/income  (1,942,858)  819,048 
         
Other expenses (income)        
Interest expense  20   7,508 
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries  (836,112)    
Other income  (380,892)  (519,784)
Total other income, net  (1,216,984)  (512,276)
         
(loss)/Income before income tax expense  (725,874)  1,331,324 
Income tax expense  119,967   344,853 
Net (loss)/Income  (845,841)  986,471 
         
Net (loss)/Income  (845,841)  986,471 
Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interest  33,005   (16,873)
Net (loss)/income attributable to LOBO EV Technologies LTD  (812,836)  969,598 
         
Net (loss)/Income  (845,841)  986,471 
Foreign currency translation adjustments  (204,541)  (187,459)
Total comprehensive (loss) income  (1,050,382)  799,012 
Less: Comprehensive net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests  (37,574)  12,304 
Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to LOBO EV Technologies LTD $(1,012,808)  786,708 
         


LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)
  As of 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2024  2023 
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $1,379,434  $470,335 
Restricted cash  510,156   - 
Accounts receivable, net  1,506,894   2,532,551 
Inventories, net  8,592,767   5,737,781 
Short-term investments  -   56,768 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  7,689,423   7,307,478 
Assets held for sale  1,527,589   - 
Total current assets  21,206,263   16,104,913 
Property and equipment, net  728,438   1,080,747 
Intangible assets, net  871,044   1,916,362 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  1,037,883   569,462 
Deferred tax assets  175,960     
Total Assets  24,019,588   19,671,484 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $2,217,720  $929,816 
Advances from customers  1,843,976   1,555,424 
Other current payables  1,798,252   370,913 
VAT payable  550,439   6,078,846 
Taxes payable  383,719   2,372,646 
Amounts due to related parties  712,410   1,671,371 
Short-term Loan  132,777   - 
Convertible  note payable, net  12,820   - 
Liabilities held for sale  5,486,344   - 
Operating lease liabilities, current  768,544   362,720 
Total current liabilities  13,907,001   13,341,736 
Long-term Loan  236,513   140,847 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current  554,366   298,961 
Other payables  -   11,320 
Total liabilities  14,697,880   13,792,864 
         
Commitments and contingencies  -   - 
         
Equity:        
Common stock* (par value of $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 8,630,000 and 6,400,000 ordinary shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; 7,780,000and 6,400,000 ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)  8,630   6,400 
Additional paid-in capital  8,781,273   3,013,333 
Retained earnings  644,930   2,490,044 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  (577,762)  (377,790)
Statutory reserve  464,637   521,566 
Total LOBO EV Technologies LTD’s shareholders’ equity  9,321,708   5,653,553 
Non-controlling interest  -   225,067 
Total Equity  9,321,708   5,878,620 
         
Total Liabilities and Equity $24,019,588  $19,671,484 
         


LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)
  2024  2023 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income  (845,841)  986,471 
Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities        
Depreciation and amortization  1,004,089   722,778 
Gain on disposal of property and equipment  (17,815)    
Changes in fair value of short-term investments  (15,632)    
Gain on sale of long-term investments  -   13,319 
Amortization of operating lease Right-of-use assets, nets  370,283   181,791 
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries  (836,112)  - 
Unrealized loss on assets held for sale  455,938   - 
Amortization of Convertible Note issuance cost  11,970   - 
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities        
Accounts receivable  617,183   437,684 
Inventories  (4,658,182)  (2,038,096)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (2,426,075)  (4,021,436)
Deferred tax asset  (178,494)    
Accounts payable  1,386,960   (816,530)
Advance from customers  1,577,166   1,409,334 
Other current payables  27,650   (42,482)
VAT payable  108,456   1,222,130 
Taxes payable  815,440   649,355 
Operating lease Liabilities  (332,159)  (120,936)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities  (2,935,174)  (1,416,618)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Interest-free loan to related parties  -   (16,896,831)
Interest-free loan repaid by related parties  -   20,319,617 
Purchase of short-term investment  (125,075)  (70,275)
Sale of short-term investment  71,869   - 
Proceeds from sale of long-term equity investments  94,640   - 
Purchase of property and equipment  (325,257)  (314,197)
Purchase of intangible assets  -   (985,995)
Additional consideration paid for Reorganization  -   (1,437,646)
Net cash used in investing activities  (283,823)  614,673 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds of interest-free loan from related parties  8,747,287   4,811,327 
Repayments of interest-free loan to related parties  (9,246,025)  (3,658,828)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible note, net of issuance costs  1,500,850   - 
Repayments of short-term borrowings      (197,715)
Proceeds from short-term loan  190,277     
Proceeds of long-term borrowings  239,919   141,225 
Proceeds from additional paid in capital  -   - 
Proceeds from IPO  3,180,963   - 
Net cash provided by financing activities  4,613,271   1,096,009 
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  24,983
   (6,558)
         
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  1,419,255   287,506 
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period  470,335   182,829 
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period  1,889,590   470,335 
         
RECONCILATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period        
Cash, cash equivalents  470,335   182,829 
Restricted cash  -   - 
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period  470,335   182,829 
         
RECONCILATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period        
Cash, cash equivalents  1,379,434   470,335 
Restricted cash  510,156   - 
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period  1,889,590   470,335 
         
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION        
Cash paid during the period for:        
Income taxes  (657)  (239)
Interest  (20
)  408 
         
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS        
Addition of Right-of-use assets, nets  999,805   273,334 
Liabilities incurred for purchase of property and equipment  -   - 
Fair value adjustment for Pre-Delivery Shares related to the issuance of Convertible Note  1,499,150   - 
Other payables released from the sale of property and equipment  19,456   - 
Other payables released from the sale of subsidiaries  1,183,624
   - 



