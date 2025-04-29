ESGL Reports FY2024 Results Highlighting Profitability Momentum and Operational Strength

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) (“ESGL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of sustainable waste management and circular chemical solutions, today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Group”) delivered a marked turnaround in FY2024, reflecting strong execution, disciplined cost management, and early traction from its circular product lines. Key highlights include:

Return to profitability for its core operating subsidiary, Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte Ltd

Net loss reduced by nearly 100% year-on-year , from US$95.0 million in FY2023 to US$0.6 million in FY2024

, from US$95.0 million in FY2023 to US$0.6 million in FY2024 Adjusted EBITDA improved by over 200% , increasing from US$965,000 to US$2.3 million

, increasing from US$965,000 to US$2.3 million Loss per share narrowed significantly, from US$14.70 to US$0.02

“FY2024 was a pivotal year for ESGL,” said Quek Leng Chuang, CEO & Chairman of ESGL. “We’ve proven that sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand. With a profitable operating subsidiary and a growing portfolio of circular products, we’re laying the foundation for long-term growth and environmental impact.”

This turnaround was supported by lower inventory and logistics costs, as well as the absence of one-off listing-related expenses that were recognized in FY2023. The Group also commenced commercial sales of several new circular products — including NEWSPAR, NEWEARTH, and NEWCHEM — created through its proprietary waste-to-resource processes.

ESGL continues to scale its capabilities in sustainable waste treatment and circular product manufacturing, with a focus on Southeast Asia’s fast-evolving industrial and environmental landscape.

The full Form 20-F can be accessed via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on ESGL’s investor relations page at ir.esgl.asia.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental performance measure defined by ESGL as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for interest expenses, tax benefits (expenses), depreciation and amortization expenses, and for the exclusion of non-recurring expenses related to its business combination transaction and equity issuance. Management believes that this metric is an important indicator of the Company’s operating performance.

About ESGL Holdings Limited

ESGL Holdings Limited is an exempted holding company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands. At the forefront of driving sustainable waste management solutions, ESGL is dedicated to revolutionizing waste transformation with an emphasis on innovative technology and a commitment to preserving the environment. ESGL conducts all its operations through its operating entity incorporated in Singapore, Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte. Ltd. For more information, including the Company’s filings with the SEC, please visit https://esgl.asia.

