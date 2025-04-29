NCMS Report Features Additive Manufacturing Solutions for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) of High-Value Assets

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) announces the publication of a new Technology Brief to support organizations as they determine the best course of action to obtain replacement parts for legacy assets to complete MRO with higher levels of success and lower costs.

The publication includes the most up-to-date industry standards for effectively managing assets, along with essential considerations for locating aftermarket parts. For organizations needing to repair an asset for which the OEM no longer produces the needed parts, the Technology Brief outlines key factors to consider when hiring a company to produce replacement parts with additive manufacturing.

Additionally, the Technology Brief shares findings from several recent NCMS initiatives that have advanced relevant areas of additive manufacturing. One project successfully used blockchain to protect the integrity and securely track the provenance of technical data packages (TDP) for distributed AM. A second collaboration expanded the use of a liquid metal printer that can quickly manufacture low-volume production parts. A third initiative additively manufactured components from problematic castings that have limited or extinct sourcing within the US. A fourth project used 3D printing to solve parts obsolescence challenges for a widely used type of equipment: a rough terrain forklift with a lifting capacity of 4,500 pounds.

To learn more about NCMS’s involvement in this work, see the full Technology Brief: https://ncms.org/news/technology-brief/additive-manufacturing-offers-solutions-for-maintenance-repair-and-overhaul-mro-of-high-value-assets/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdb6e583-456b-4951-996d-b83b4a11a00e



