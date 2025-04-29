ZBIO Investor Reminder: Cohen Milstein Encourages Zenas BioPharma Investors to Consider Leading Class Action Following IPO Stock Collapse

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC, a nationally prominent securities litigation firm, announces that retail and institutional investors who purchased shares of Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBIO) pursuant and/or traceable to the company's September 2024 initial public offering remain eligible to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a securities class action lawsuit. The deadline to move for lead plaintiff is June 16, 2025.

About the Case:

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, alleges that Zenas BioPharma’s IPO registration materials misrepresented the company’s financial condition—specifically overstating the period it could fund operations. Initially claiming it could fund operations for 24 months, Zenas BioPharma later revealed, in its November 2024 SEC filing, that available capital would only support 12 months. Following this disclosure, the company's stock plummeted nearly 49%, closing at $8.72 on April 15, 2025.

