Axiom Medical Marks 25 Years of Advancing Workplace Safety and Health at Annual Client Summit

HOUSTON, TX, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Medical, a leader in occupational health and workplace injury case management solutions, celebrated 25 years of protecting workers and supporting employers at its 2025 Client Summit. Held in the Houston area, the milestone event brought together health, safety, and risk management leaders nationwide for a day of collaboration, education, and recognition.

Celebrating the people behind every job, the summit’s theme, “Behind Every Worker,” highlighted the human side of workplace health, emphasizing the families and communities impacted by safety decisions. The event featured keynote presentations from Axiom Medical’s leadership team, industry experts, and client panels covering critical topics such as safety culture transformation, suicide prevention, ergonomics, whole-person health, and demonstrating the ROI of safety initiatives.

Recognizing Excellence in Workplace Health and Safety

To honor clients who exemplify leadership in employee well-being, Axiom Medical presented several prestigious awards during the summit:

Prompt Protection Award: Presented to Ajinomoto Foods for excellence in early injury reporting and immediate intervention, demonstrating how proactive safety measures can significantly reduce injury outcomes and workers’ compensation costs.

Presented to for excellence in early injury reporting and immediate intervention, demonstrating how proactive safety measures can significantly reduce injury outcomes and workers’ compensation costs. Complete Care Recognition Award: Awarded to Sentinel Transportation for their commitment to whole-person care through the integration of physical injury management, behavioral health support, and Employee Absence Management (EAM), ensuring comprehensive and continuous care.

Awarded to for their commitment to whole-person care through the integration of physical injury management, behavioral health support, and Employee Absence Management (EAM), ensuring comprehensive and continuous care. CEO Awards: Personally selected by Axiom Medical’s President & CEO, Mark H. Robinson , these honors spotlight extraordinary client partnerships: Plains : Recognized for measurable impact, strategic collaboration, and leveraging technology to identify safety risks and drive meaningful change across their organization. ARCXIS : Honored for its strong culture of accountability, executive engagement, and data-informed decision-making, demonstrating how safety and employee care can be embedded into core business strategy.

Personally selected by Axiom Medical’s President & CEO, , these honors spotlight extraordinary client partnerships:

“Each of these clients represents the kind of partnership we strive for,” said Mark H. Robinson, President & CEO of Axiom Medical. “They lead with compassion, take bold steps to protect their people, and are constantly evolving to meet the needs of today’s workforce. We’re proud to celebrate them during this milestone year.”

A Year-Long Celebration of Impact

The summit served as a cornerstone in Axiom Medical’s 25th anniversary celebration, reinforcing its commitment to redefining injury management, elevating behavioral health, and supporting every worker behind the workforce.

For more information about Axiom Medical’s comprehensive occupational health solutions, visit www.axiomllc.com.

About Axiom Medical

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Axiom Medical is a leading provider of comprehensive occupational health services for the modern workforce. Axiom empowers organizations to proactively tackle workplace health challenges—from injury case management and behavioral health support to employee absence management. With a mission to protect and support every worker, Axiom partners with companies across industries to deliver real-time solutions that improve outcomes and reduce risk. For more information, visit www.axiomllc.com.