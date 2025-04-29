Introducing Solodev Public Sector: A Cloud-First Platform Built for Government Agencies and Community Infrastructure

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solodev, the cloud platform for developers and digital transformation, announced today the launch of Solodev Public Sector, a powerful new service built to help government organizations accelerate their cloud journey. From counties and cities to school districts, sheriff’s offices to libraries, Solodev Public Sector delivers the scalability, reliability, and security that public agencies need to support their citizens in times of stability and crisis.

Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Solodev Public Sector provides a composable, cloud-native foundation for digital infrastructure that empowers agencies to be nimble and responsive, especially those considered essential to a community’s continuity and safety. Whether it’s keeping websites online during hurricanes in Florida or delivering real-time updates during a public emergency, Solodev ensures that digital services stay live when they matter most.

“Public sector agencies are more than service providers – they’re lifelines,” said Shawn Moore, CTO at Solodev. “Solodev Public Sector gives governments the power to deliver resilient digital experiences that inform, protect, and support their communities, powered by the unmatched scalability of AWS.”

A Cloud-First Approach for the New Era of Government

Cloud technologies are transforming the Public Sector and delivering unmatched security, redundancy, and scalability to achieve mission-based outcomes. According to a report from Forrester on the State of the Cloud in 2025, government agencies are committed to the cloud and its efficiencies – and cloud adoption is extending beyond new applications to the migration of existing workloads.

Solodev Public Sector harnesses the best of AWS cloud services to meet the uptime, security, and compliance needs of government organizations. The platform leverages essential AWS tools like:

EC2 for computing power

for computing power CloudFront CDN for rapid content delivery

for rapid content delivery Elastic Load Balancing and WAF for performance and security

and for performance and security RDS for managed database services

for managed database services And more, all orchestrated to deliver high-availability cloud environments



Solodev also integrates its enterprise-grade Solodev CMS to give agencies full control over their digital content, ensuring critical information is accessible across channels – even during outages or emergencies.

Built for the Needs of Government Agencies

With Solodev Public Sector, agencies can manage a wide range of services through modular features, including:

Event calendars

News feeds

Image galleries

ADA accessibility tools

Language translation services

RESTful API for integrating third-party apps

This flexibility allows governments to streamline operations, reduce costs, and meet rising citizen expectations – all while maintaining data privacy and adhering to vital compliance benchmarks like accessibility and cybersecurity protocols.

Supporting Essential Infrastructure – From Elections to Emergency Response

Solodev Public Sector empowers government agencies across the U.S. to prepare for major storms and public emergencies. Whether it's a supervisor of elections office managing real-time voter updates or a transit authority delivering urgent detour information, Solodev helps keep citizens informed and connected when they need it most.

With built-in redundancy and 24/7/365 monitoring, backed by a U.S.-based help desk, Solodev ensures public sector clients receive world-class support around the clock.

Solodev Public Sector is available via a subscription model and can be purchased directly through the AWS Marketplace. To explore Public Sector solutions, visit www.solodev.com/public-sector or contact Solodev.

About Solodev

Solodev helps developers around the globe build amazing customer experiences and collaborate on digital transformation, from code to cloud. The Solodev Platform provides the most complete ecosystem for developing apps and launching brands powered by cutting-edge technologies, including AI, cloud, metaverse, digital, blockchain, and more. Solodev also provides world-class consulting, training, managed services, and 24/7 human support. An Amazon Web Services Advanced Technology Partner, Solodev has achieved AWS competencies in Government, Education, Advertising & Marketing Technology, and Public Safety. Solodev products and services can be purchased at www.solodev.com or in the AWS Marketplace.

