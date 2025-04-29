INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Agilysys, Inc. - AGYS

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Agilysys, Inc. (“Agilysys” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGYS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Agilysys and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 21, 2025, Agilysys issued a press release announcing third quarter revenue that fell below both market expectations and the Company’s own guidance. Agilysys also significantly revised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook downward. During a related earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Srinivasan admitted that management had “underestimated the sales challenges on the point-of-sale (POS) side of the equation,” adding that the year “could have been a lot better” and the Company “could have also done a lot better with the speed of hiring for the implementation services teams.”

On this news, Agilysys’s stock price fell $25.23 per share, or 20.04%, to close at $100.67 per share on January 22, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980