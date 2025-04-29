Readers Invited To Open Their Minds And Explore the Mystical and Scientific Legacy of Jesus

Charleston, SC, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reach beyond Orthodoxy and delve into Jesus' mystical and scientific legacy in Dr. Chip Goldsmith’s new release, Jesianity, a unique fusion of scientific inquiry and spiritual exploration through the lens of Jesus' secret teachings found in the overlooked gospels of Thomas and Mary.

The apocryphal texts containing these secret teachings were once banned as heresy by the Orthodox but have recently been reborn through modern archaeological finds. Their recent discovery coincides with a novel paradigm shift in the scientific understanding of collective consciousness.

Goldsmith’s storytelling and metaphorical prowess make complex subjects accessible to a lay audience, building a bridge between knowledge and belief.

“For me, these fascinating mystical messages from Jesus resonate with emerging new theories in scientific circles where the primacy of consciousness is deemed fundamental to understanding the true nature of the universe and our reality within it,” Dr. Goldsmith remarked.

This book is a compelling exploration of the intersection of mysticism and science and is essential for anyone interested in the Apocrypha, early Christianity, mysticism, and the evolving dialogue between science and spirituality.

Already garnering acclaim, one reviewer remarked, “Jesianity isn’t a book; it’s a living dialogue between mysticism, modern science, and personal experience. [This] is the conversation we need now. Not to choose between faith and reason, but to see where they overlap, inform, and elevate one another. Jesianity feels like a movement waiting to happen.”

Jesianity: Consciousness, Mysticism, and Faith is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Dr. Chip Goldsmith is a recently retired neurotologist with a lifelong academic interest in the historical Jesus and the development of early Christianity. His unique perspective examines how the early Jesus movements relate to cutting edge scientific perspectives on the nature of consciousness. Dr. Goldsmith’s forte is cross-fertilization and synthesis of core tenets within the religious and scientific domains, as he offers an interesting perspective on the role of transcendence in our modern cosmology. Dr. Goldsmith was born and raised on The Isle of Hope in Savannah, Georgia, where he currently resides with his wife, Ruth, and their two doodles.

Media Contact: Dr. Chip Goldsmith, chipgoldsmith@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Dr. Chip Goldsmith

Attachment