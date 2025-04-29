ESFI Kicks Off 2025 National Electrical Safety Month Campaign with Battery Safety Message

ARLINGTON, Va., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year in May, the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) spearheads National Electrical Safety Month, a national campaign to educate key audiences on how to avoid electrically related fires, fatalities, and injuries. Now in its 28th year, a key focus for this year’s National Electrical Safety Month is lithium-ion battery safety. ESFI is debuting new materials to help raise awareness of electrical hazards to the public.

Lithium-ion batteries are ubiquitous in the modern world. Nearly every rechargeable device is powered by them. When used and sourced properly, these batteries are safe. However, if used, charged, or disposed of incorrectly, these batteries can cause significant damage. Lithium-ion batteries are responsible for thousands of fires and dozens of deaths each year, with incidents steadily on the rise. “As we continue to rely on lithium-ion batteries to power our lives, it is crucial that consumers have access to up-to-date information about how to buy and use them properly,” said ESFI Executive Director, Jennifer LeFevre.

Lithium-ion battery safety starts well before a device or battery is plugged into a charger. ESFI continues to emphasize the importance of purchasing batteries and rechargeable devices from reputable retailers and looking for certification by Nationally Recognized Testing Labs, such as UL and CSA.

The second piece of lithium-ion battery safety is proper use, which includes storage and charging, and knowing how to spot a problem. ESFI’s materials provide guidance to consumers and workers about safe operation, emphasizing strategies such as avoiding charging devices near hallways or doors that might block exits and unplugging devices once they are fully charged. ESFI also advises that batteries should be discarded properly at end of life or if problems are detected such as changes in battery color, sweet burning odors emitted from a device or battery, or a change in a battery or device’s usual shape.

ESFI’s data shows that there continues to be a gap in proper battery disposal understanding. For example, among the respondents in a recent survey by ESFI, of those who have disposed of a damaged lithium-ion battery, half reported using a household trash can or recycling bin. ESFI works to bridge this gap by promoting best practices in videos, infographics, and on social media, including two new videos on battery disposal for the 2025 National Electrical Safety Month campaign. These materials encourage individuals to find a battery disposal center or receptacle by visiting call2recycle.org or contacting their local municipality or local retailers.

