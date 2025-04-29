EXP contributes to procurement of new Siemens Charger-Electric locomotives for North County Transit - San Diego Railroad

OCEANSIDE, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm, supported North County Transit - San Diego Railroad (NCTD) in procuring four new Siemens Charger-Electric locomotives. The new diesel-electric locomotives enhance reliability, safety and passenger transit accessibility and reduce emissions.

These new locomotives are now in revenue-service passenger trains, transporting approximately 2,400 people per day. In partnership with STV, EXP continues to support the project by helping to manage the warranty period.

In the procurement process, EXP provided the plan and oversight for testing and commissioning necessary for revenue service. The locomotives procured are high-performance diesel-electric locomotives with Tier 4 reduced emissions. Tier 4 locomotives meet high air quality standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency and have a 90% reduction in emissions compared to Tier 0 locomotives.

EXP contributed to the Quality Plan, Communications Plan and Risk Management Plan to ensure smooth implementation of the locomotives.

“The procurement of these locomotives is a big step for NCTD in its goal of providing green transportation. We have built a strong expertise and grown significantly in the rail and transit industry. We look forward to working with more transportation agencies to advance their rail operations,” said EXP Senior Project Manager, Rail Stephen Peck.

EXP continues to expand its rail services throughout North America.

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world’s built and natural environments.

Our heritage dates back to 1906, when the earliest of EXP’s predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice. Since then, we have grown to a full-service, multidisciplinary firm delivering projects and solutions to clients and communities around the world. Today, thousands of creative professionals across EXP work together to deliver extraordinary experiences year after year.

Media Contact

Mia Rodio

EXP | Communications Coordinator

mia.rodio@exp.com

t: 1.312.616.3044

