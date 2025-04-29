Vita Coco Brings Back the 2000s with NYC Nostalgia Mall Pop-Up, Featuring Vita Coco Treats™ and Exclusive Limited Too Collab

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vita Coco , the leading coconut water brand in the U.S., is bringing the ultimate Y2K mall hangout to life with a two-day Nostalgia Mall pop-up in New York City on May 9th and 10th. As part of the experience, Vita Coco is teaming up with iconic brand Limited Too to debut a limited-edition line of co-branded tees — available exclusively at the event.

The Nostalgia Mall event celebrates the expansion of Vita Coco’s Treats line with the launch of the new Orange & Creme flavor last month — a coconutmilk-based beverage inspired by the nostalgic taste of a classic creamsicle. Combining bright orange citrus flavors with smooth coconutmilk, the new flavor channels the carefree essence of childhood summers with a modern, better-for-you twist.



The immersive two-day event is designed to transport guests to the golden age of early 2000s mall culture, with a signature Vita Coco twist. Guests will get to sip on the new Orange & Creme and fan-favorite Strawberries & Creme Treats flavors while exploring a lineup of nostalgic experiences - including shopping the co-branded tees at the Limited Too storefront and accessorizing with iconic Y2K staples like beaded bracelets, lip balm, and more from Coco’s Accessory Shop.

“Our Treats flavors were inspired by childhood memories and the joy of permissible indulgences,” shared Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer at Vita Coco. “The Nostalgia Mall allows us to bring that sense of nostalgia to life in a fun, highly creative, experiential way.”

Vita Coco’s collaboration with Limited Too dials up the nostalgia with a modern-day spin. Featuring both baby tee and classic tee fits, this drop is all about early-2000s mall culture — reimagined through fruity, feel-good graphics and throwback vibes. With bold oranges, sweet strawberries, and a sparkly flip phone calling in the “Vita Coco Treats” era, these tees are the ultimate tribute to the Y2K era. These tees will be available in tween and adult sizes exclusively at the NYC pop-up — but only while supplies last.

Each general admission day will feature a special glam moment — including a hair braid bar on one day, and an ear- piercing station on the other. When it’s time to refuel, guests can hit up the Food Court, enjoying pretzel bites from The Knots Spot and indulgent Treats milkshakes at The Shake Shoppe. To capture the moment, there will be a retro-style photobooth perfect for Instagram-worthy snaps with friends, and on the way out, visitors can stop by the Mall Security Booth for one final round of selfies. It’s a full-on blast from the past — complete with bold flavors, exclusive fashion, and all the playful energy of a true 2000s mall day.



Event Details:

Location: 31 East 17th Street, Union Square, New York City

Dates: Friday, May 9th and Saturday, May 10th, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Admission: Free and open to the public. Entry and exclusive merch are first come, first served while supplies last — RSVP below to stay in the loop: Eventbrite: eventbrite.com/e/nostalgia-mall-by-vita-coco-tickets-1325165448529





About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco, sustainably packaged water Ever & Ever, and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.



