Liberty Language Services Celebrates 14th Anniversary with Landmark GSA MAS Contract Award

TYSONS, Va., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of its 14th anniversary, Liberty Language Services proudly announces a historic milestone: the company has been awarded its first-ever GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract for Translation and Interpretation Services (NAICS: 541930). This significant achievement not only marks a new chapter in Liberty’s growth but also reaffirms its ongoing commitment to providing high-quality language services across the nation.

Federal government agencies can now more easily access Liberty’s services through the GSA MAS contract, simplifying procurement and assisting with providing documents and services in other languages.

The GSA MAS Contract positions Liberty as an approved language services provider to federal, state, and local government agencies. Under this contract, Liberty will offer the following core services:

Foreign Language Consecutive Interpretation

Foreign Language Simultaneous Interpretation

American Sign Language (ASL) Interpretation

Written Document Translation Services

"This is a moment of both celebration and reflection," said Timothy Worster, CEO of Liberty Language Services. "For 14 years, Liberty has worked tirelessly to break down language barriers and create access for all. Being awarded the GSA MAS Contract is a testament to our team’s dedication, the trust of our partners, and our vision to ensure that communication is never a barrier to access. We’re honored to now bring our services to federal government agencies across the country."

Since its founding in 2011, Liberty has provided interpretation and translation services to the healthcare, legal, education, and business sectors, becoming known for its responsiveness, professional excellence, and commitment to language access. The company has built a network for over 300 languages and dialects, staffed by highly trained interpreters and translators who are credentialed, vetted, and supported through continuous education and quality assurance programs.

Silvia Villacampa, Managing Director and contract administrator for Liberty’s federal business, also shared her excitement: "As we celebrate our 14th year in business, this contract feels especially meaningful. It represents a new level of trust from our government clients and gives us the opportunity to serve them with the professionalism, reliability, and care that Liberty is known for. We are ready and eager to support agencies in meeting their language services goals."

In addition to this achievement, Liberty continues to lead with innovation by investing in automation, AI-supported tools, launching first-of-its-kind training programs, and expanding the reach of its training arm, the Academy of Interpretation. The GSA MAS Contract is a natural progression of Liberty’s mission—to create meaningful connections through language services.

For more information about Liberty Language Services and its offerings under the GSA MAS Contract, please visit www.libertylanguageservices.com/gsa/ or contact Silvia Villacampa at svillacampa@libertylanguageservices.com or (703) 945-7200.

About Liberty Language Services

Founded in 2011, Liberty Language Services is a leading provider of interpretation, translation, and language access solutions across the healthcare, legal, education, and government sectors.

Liberty delivers services in over 300 languages, including American Sign Language. By providing reliable language services, we help ensure that agencies, businesses, and individuals can operate efficiently and effectively in an increasingly interconnected world.