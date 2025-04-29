Bridgespan Research Charts Pathways for Nonprofits to Scale Impact Without Unsustainable Organizational Growth

Boston, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two new articles from The Bridgespan Group present updated insights into how nonprofits and NGOs can address social problems at scale without unsustainable organizational growth, revisiting and building on Bridgespan’s 2014 article Transformative Scale: The Future of Growing What Works.

The first article, A New Look at Strategic Pathways for Solving Social Problems at Scale, examines strategies used by 80 mission-driven organizations—two-thirds of them working outside the US—to create lasting, systemic change. Through interviews with 11 organizational leaders and an in-depth analysis of sector trends, the research identifies eight major pathways nonprofits and NGOs use to amplify impact while maintaining operational sustainability.

“We hope this research serves as a guide for nonprofit leaders evaluating how to scale their impact while navigating resource constraints,” said co-author Marina Fisher, a Bridgespan partner. “The study underscores that no single approach is universally best; rather, organizations must align their choice of scaling pathways with their expertise, the nature of the problem, and the broader ecosystem working toward social change.

The research categorizes the eight pathways into three strategic approaches:

Spreading a Solution : Equipping other organizations with proven models or providing direct public access to solutions.

: Equipping other organizations with proven models or providing direct public access to solutions. Changing Enabling Conditions : Influencing public policy, business practices, and societal mindsets to foster systemic change.

: Influencing public policy, business practices, and societal mindsets to foster systemic change. Cultivating Coordinated Action: Mobilizing coalitions, providing shared infrastructure, and empowering communities to drive self-directed change.

The second article, Three Questions for Nonprofits That Want to Solve Social Problems at Scale, addresses essential strategic questions nonprofit leaders must answer to effectively scale impact:

What is the highest-impact role our organization can play? Leaders must identify their organization’s unique contribution within a broader ecosystem of change. Case studies of organizations such as HealthySteps and Tenure Facility highlight how aligning internal expertise with systemic needs can maximize impact.

What capabilities and structures are needed to succeed? Effective scaling may require investments in capabilities such as policy advocacy, implementation support, and coalition-building. Examples from Global Fishing Watch, Educate Girls, and Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator demonstrate how organizations can build new competencies to sustain growth.

How can organizations continuously learn and adapt? As social and political landscapes shift, successful organizations must remain flexible. The research underscores the importance of ongoing measurement, collaboration, and innovation to ensure sustained impact over time. In today’s dynamic political landscape, such adaptation and flexibility are more important than ever.

The authors acknowledged that there are no easy answers or choices to make on the big questions about an organization’s choice of pathways, capability investments, and adaptation over time.

Said Bridgespan Manager and report co-author Alyson Zandt, “Indeed, what makes these questions so vital for leaders to focus on is that they all involve making tradeoffs and managing tensions. What unites the most successful organization is their grit to keep going, sometimes in the face of strong headwinds. Solving social problems at scale is a long-term effort, and perseverance can be an organization’s greatest asset.”

The Bridgespan Group (www.bridgespan.org) is a global nonprofit that collaborates with social change organizations, philanthropists, and impact investors to make the world more equitable and just. Bridgespan’s services include strategy consulting and advising, sourcing and diligence, and leadership team support. We take what we learn from this work and build on it with original research, identifying best practices and innovative ideas to share with the social sector. We work from locations in Boston, Johannesburg, Mumbai, New Delhi, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, and Washington, DC.