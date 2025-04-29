Quick Commerce Industry Worth $352.8 Billion by 2030: Analysis of Global Markets and Major Companies

Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quick Commerce - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Quick Commerce was estimated at US$111 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$352.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Quick Commerce market.



The growth in the global quick commerce market is driven by several factors, including increasing urbanization, rising consumer demand for instant delivery services, and advancements in logistics automation. The rapid proliferation of dark stores and micro-fulfillment centers has enabled Q-commerce platforms to reduce fulfillment times and improve delivery accuracy.

The expansion of digital payment solutions and mobile wallets has further facilitated frictionless transactions, enhancing the overall customer experience. The increasing investment in AI-driven logistics optimization and predictive analytics is improving order accuracy and reducing operational inefficiencies.

Additionally, the rise of direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands and digital-first retailers is expanding Q-commerce beyond groceries, into categories such as fashion, electronics, and beauty products. As consumer expectations for speed and convenience continue to evolve, the Q-commerce market is poised for significant growth, with companies racing to refine their fulfillment models and enhance service reliability.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Food & Groceries segment, which is expected to reach US$93.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 18.8%. The Stationary segment is also set to grow at 23.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $29.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 20.3% CAGR to reach $54.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

